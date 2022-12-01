The Doha Diary: Men get in touch with their emotional side

Shiels the expert as ‘emotional’ men concede double-quick

With just a couple of days left of group-stage football, we’re certainly at the point now where some sweeping statements are being prepped.

Three members of FIFA’s Technical Study Group — Cha Du-Ri, Alberto Zaccheroni and Pascal Zuberbühler — gave a wonky presentation of ‘learnings’ on Wednesday. But as the sample size increases, some trends are more easily identifiable.

There have already been 10 instances in this World Cup of teams conceding goals in rapid succession — within five minutes of each other or less. Which had us wondering why Infantino’s crew aren’t sending out the expert on such things — Northern Ireland women’s manager Kenny Shiels.

Shiels attracted scorn and ridicule earlier this year for suggesting women’s teams ship a second goal soon after a first because "women are more emotional than men…so they take a goal going in not very well.”

How refreshing then to see the men getting in touch with their emotional side here.

+++

Rio and the rest enjoy life under the clouds

Wednesday morning featured a rare November sighting in Doha — clouds. An overcast morning made things more breathable and pleasant as relaxed crowds milled through Msheireb Downtown, a completely regenerated smart city near the Souk Wakif market.

Rio Ferdinand was among the early risers, who were languidly sipping coffees under the cloud cover. We may be lucky enough to get used to it. As the months turned overnight, Thursday brings December which marks the start of the capital’s…uh…rainy season.

While November averages 3.3mm of rainfall here, December shoots up to 12.1mm but just one ‘rainy day’, all of which is a world away from the 73mm and 12 rainy days that Dublin averages this time of year. It’s not time to ditch the shorts just yet either — even overnight temperatures still aren’t forecast to drop below 19C over the next week.

+++

Tetchy coaches get a chance to make up

FIFA media planners surely had a bit of devilment in them when putting together yesterday’s schedule. Three days after their surprising grudge match ended with Croatia’s Zlatko Dalic accusing Canadian manager John Herdman of refusing to shake his hand, they were both back within yards of each other.

FIFA listed both teams’ MD-1 press conferences at 2.45pm local time with their respective rooms connected by the same hallways. Let’s hope there was some peace made after all the nonsense.

+++

No Bayt and switch as England plough ahead

It really is all coming up Gareth isn’t it? Southgate’s men rebounded to top their group and will meet a Senegal minus Sadio Mané with Idrissa Gueye, their best midfielder, now suspended too.

And the scheduling works particularly well for them too. England, inexplicably, get 28 hours more rest than group runners-up USA before the knockouts begin. However their path to the final now runs exclusively through northern outpost Al Bayt, the most out-of-the-way (and soulless) venue here with late kick-offs for all games. That the FA chose to base themselves well south of Doha in Al Wakrah seems all the more perplexing now.