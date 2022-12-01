Thursday at the World Cup: Crunch time for Martinez's Red Devils

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Group F, Croatia v Belgium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 3pm: An all-European clash which many assumed would be a dead rubber now has so much on the line. The second-ranked side in the world against the 13th and it is Roberto Martinez’s Belgium who must find a lot more to have a chance of surviving.

Group F, Canada v Morocco, Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm: The reason the Red Devils are on the rack is that Morocco out-thought and outfought them last time out and now have a great shot at being the second African team through to the knockout stage. Canada are desperate to put a point on the board before they go home.

Group E, Japan v Spain, Khalifa Stadium 7pm: Japan can claim the honour of being the most Jekyll and Hyde side of the first two round of games. A stunning triumph over the Germans followed by a shocker against Costa Rica. A draw here could see both sides progress.

Group E, Germany v Costa Rica, Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm: After finishing bottom of their group during a pitiful defence of their crown in Russia, Hansi Flick’s side begin today in the same position. They surely have more than enough to devour the limited Ticos. But can they bring it to bear?

Qatar question: With just two days of the group stages left, will accommodation now begin to free up a little? Things remain particularly squeezed here with the cheapest available room for Thursday night coming in at €538 at the three-star Millennium Central Doha.

Who’s hot and who’s not: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic had spoken here of his longing for Mario Mandzukic but then Andrej Kramaric duly delivered a brace against Canada. He may be the difference against Belgium. Japan goalkeeper Shiuichi Gonda was desperately poor on the Costa Rican winner. Would they dare revert to Eiji Kawashima, 40 in a couple of months?

Who to Watch: We’re a sucker for a wardrobe-sized striker and Niclas Fullkrug could be part of Flick’s furniture from the get-go today. The Werder Bremen tank caused havoc against Spain and rattled in the equaliser. At 29, he’s a late, burly bloomer.

Did You Know: That Belgium have kept just three clean sheets in 11 games in 2022, a year which began with Chiedozie Ogbene and Alan Browne breaching their defence at Lansdowne Road. The ageing rearguard is one of many vulnerabilities that Croatia will concentrate on.