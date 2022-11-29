Rashford at the double as England end Wales World Cup journey

WALES 0 ENGLAND 3 (Rashford 50,68, Foden 52)

MOMENTS after scoring with a spectacular free-kick to break Welsh resistance and ensure England went into the last 16 top of Group B, Marcus Rashford dropped to his knees and offered his arms up as if in silent prayer.

This World Cup has already produced some magical moments, and few have been more heart-warming than the rehabilitation of Rashford out here in the desert heat of Qatar.

It has been a rocky year or so for the Manchester United forward, who was at his lowest ebb when he was subjected to horrendous racist abuse for missing a penalty at the final of Euro 2020, and then strugged to find his form and fitness for club and country in the ensuing months.

Now, he is back as a fully-fledged national hero in his homeland, with the two goals that saw off Wales taking his tally to three for the tournament, level with the leading scorers in Qatar.

Restored to the starting line-up in place of Raheem Sterling, Rashford took his chance with both hands and could have scored four on a night when England produced a solid display to first nullify any threat from Wales, who had the slimmest hopes of qualifying, and then to kill off Rob Page's men after the break. Phil Foden, another player back in favour, also scored.

It was not always pretty, especially in a sterile first half in which England showed the same level of caution as they did in their goalless draw with the USA last week. But it was pragmatic and professional, and having wrapped up the game inside an hour, Gareth Southgate had the added bonus of being able to give a much-needed rest to key players Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Kyle Walker.

Southgate made four changes to his starting line-up, most significantly dropping Sterling in favour of Rashford and replacing Bukayo Saka with Foden.

Rashford had the first chance of the game, when Harry Kane's precision pass sent him in on goal in the tenth minute, but Welsh keeper Danny Ward advanced quickly and buffeted the striker's shot away with his shoulder.

But he made no mistake with a free-kick five minutes into the second half, after Foden was fouled 25 yards from goal. Rashford hit the free-kick like a rocket into the far corner of net, and English celebrations could begin. A minute later, Rashford robbed Ben Davies, allowing Kane to deliver a perfect cross from the right that Foden rammed home at the far post.

Finally, in the 68th minute, Rashford ran on to a pass from substitute Kalvin Phillips, turned Joe Morrell inside out, and drilled a low left-footed shot in off the body of Ward.

He went off soon afterward to a standing ovation and was celebrating again with his teammates on the final whistle as England can now prepare for a last 16 game with Senegal.

But Wales are heading home.

Their red wall of supporters had little to cheer, but stayed loyal to the end, singing Land of My Fathers once last time to the players after the final whistle before they all depart this World Cup, their first since 1958.

But England stay on, and with Rashford in this form, who knows how far they can go?

WALES 4-2-3-1: Ward 6; N Williams 6 (Roberts 36), Mepham 6, Rodon 6, Davies 6 (Morrell 59); Ampadu 6, Allen 5 (Colwill 81); Bale 5 (Johnson 46), Ramsey 6, James 6 (Wilson 77); Moore 5

ENGLAND 4-2-1-3: Pickford; Walker 7 (Alexander-Arnold 58), Stones, Maguire, Shaw 7 (Tripper 65); Henderson 6, Rice 7 (Phillips 58); Bellingham 7; Foden 8, Kane 7 (58), Rashford 8 (Grealish 75)

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia) 8/10