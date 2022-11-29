Deschamps refuses to address potential Benzema World Cup return

Didier Deschamps has refused to address speculation suggesting Karim Benzema will return to France’s squad for the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Benzema, 34, suffered a thigh injury in training ahead of the tournament in Qatar that ruled him out of action for France’s title defence.

A France Football Federation spokesperson said Benzema would be sidelined for three weeks which would effectively rule him out of the World Cup.

Deschamps did not call up a replacement for Benzema which means the Real Madrid striker is technically eligible to represent France in Qatar if he is deemed fit enough to make a return.

France are currently two players short of the 26-man squad permitted by FIFA as Lucas Hernandez suffered a World Cup-ending injury against Australia. The Bayern Munich full-back cannot be replaced as he featured in the tournament.

But Deschamps refused to be drawn into talk of a potential return for Benzema.

Speaking ahead of France’s final Group D match against Tunisia, he said: “It’s not something that’s occupying my mind. I don’t know who’s saying what and how.

“You know the situation and the time that he needs to recover. I spoke with Benzema after he left us, but I don’t know where you’re going with your question. I have 24 players here and I’m thinking about them. I will let you speak, debate, and imagine, but I’m not going to comment on things that don’t concern our daily business.” Benzema will be awarded a medal if France manage to successfully defend their World Cup title, irrespective of whether he returns as he remains a selected squad member.

France have progressed to the last-16 without Benzema. They defeated Australia 4-1 in their opening game and then beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday.

Benzema has scored six goals in 12 games for Real Madrid this season.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner has netted 37 goals in 97 appearances for his country.

He did not play for France between November 2015 and May 2021 due to a blackmail trial involving former international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

