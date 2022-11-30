Wednesday at the World Cup: All eyes back on Lionel Messi

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Group D: Tunisia v France, Education City Stadium, 3pm.

France’s progress through the group stages was largely serene, once they got over the shock of going 1-0 down to the Socceroos. Didier Deschamps now has the luxury of resting his front liners. Tunisia need a win and the other game to end all square to have a hope

Group D: Australia v Denmark, Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm.

That Graham Arnold’s functional Australia are in prime position to moving on is one of the surprises of the group stage. Denmark are who we knew they were: well drilled and filled with talent but desperately lacking a finisher. Someone needs to step up.

Group C: Poland v Argentina, Stadium 974, 7pm.

Here we go again. Four days after his first rescue act, all eyes are back on Lionel Messi as he tries to guide his schizophrenic side through Group C. A draw may be enough to see both go through but given that it’s Argentina we know nothing will be simple.

Group C: Saudi Arabia v Mexico, Lusail Stadium, 7pm.

The Saudis day three stunner that shook up the world could all be for nought if they can’t follow it up. Mexico have arguably been the worst team in the entire tournament, offering next to nothing in ambition or attack. What a shame for their travelling army.

Qatar question

Will the streets of Doha begin to empty tomorrow morning? Group C has the three best-supported teams — Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Argentina. By Thursday, two could be gone. If it’s the pair from the Americas the place could get quiet in a hurry.

Who’s hot and who’s not

Mitchell Duke is 31 and his career path since 2020 took him from the A-League to Saudi Arabia to Japan’s second tier. But after leading the line gamely against France, he scored a huge one against Tunisia. Tata Martino, the Mexico manager, has got nothing right and will be out of a job within weeks if not days.

Who to Watch

You’re wondering how the hell I won’t say Lionel Messi, aren’t you? Well, because I know you will watch him. You simply have to. But it is Saturday’s other Argentine goalscorer who you need to keep an eye on. Enzo Fernandez may offer the non-Messi spark his country has badly lacked.

Did You Know

That France’s reliance on their fab four in attack is quite startling. Between them Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele have scored 128 international goals. The other 22 players in the French squad have scored 20 combined. Might be time for the rest to get firing.