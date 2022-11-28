Bruno Fernandes double sends Portugal into last 16

PORTUGAL 2 (Fernandes 54, 90+3 pen) URUGUAY 0

Wherever he goes, Cristiano Ronaldo divides opinions, and even those present in the Lusail Stadium on Monday night could not agree on whether he or Bruno Fernandes scored the first goal in a victory that saw Portugal through to the last 16.

There was no doubt Fernandes scored the second, a penalty in stoppage time to seal a hard-fought win against a Uruguay side that had the better chances but could not put the ball in the net.

The questions that raged all night, however, was whether it was Fernandes or Ronaldo who should get the credit for the first goal, in the 54th minute. Fernandes was undoubtedly the creator as he chipped in a cross from the left and Ronaldo rose to head it home with what would have been the finest of touches. But did the Portuguese captain actually make contact with the ball?

Fifa officials thought not, as the stadium scoreboard announced the name of Fernandes, and it looks like it will go down in the record books for the man who is still a Manchester United player, not the one who has just left them.

Ronaldo's face spoke volumes too, as he looked sheepishly around him while team-mates congratulated him, and Fernandes was happy to claim the credit afterwards when he said: “My objective was to cross for him. We know it is important to him to score goals, but it is more important for the team to win.”

Ruben Neves added: “It's not important who scored the goal, the most important thing is that it was a goal for Portugal.”

Given the frosty reception Fernandes gave Ronaldo when they met in training shortly after the latter's bombshell interview in which he effectively burned his bridges at United, he was never likely to receive the midfielder's largesse.

And as Fernandes said, the main thing was that Portugal won and made are on course to win Group H.

But it was not an easy ride against a Uruguay side who created plenty of chances but could not put them away. Diego Alonso recalled Edinson Cavani alongside Darwin Nunez up front, and when they failed to deliver, replaced them with Luis Suarez and Maxi Gomez. Both substitutes went close, Gomez hitting the post from 25 yards and Suarez finding the side netting from closer range, but they could not score.

Uruguay's best player was Rodrigo Bentancur, who reprised some of his recent Tottenham performances with an assured showing, despite being booked in the sixth minute for treading on the ankle of Ruben Dias.

Bentancur was gliding around midfield tidying up and also creating chances, as well as breaking forwards himself. One run from the halfway line took him past three Portuguese defenders into the penalty area, but his shot lacked conviction and hit the crotch of goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Portugal had not threatened much before Fernandes broke the deadlock. Ronaldo set up William Carvalho to volley over the bar and then Fernandes to shoot wide, but the former Real Madrid man put a free-kick into the wall from long range.

In his prime, the question would have been whether he would dip the ball over or swerve it around the defensive wall and into the net, but those goals are becoming increasingly rare.

And later, when he expertly controlled a deep cross from the right with his chest, he was too slow to follow-up with a shot of any danger, allowing Uruguayan keeper Sergio Rochet to save easily.

And maybe the famous leap has lagged a little, otherwise he would surely have got a more tangible touch to the ball when Fernandes whipped it in for the opening goal.

There was more controversy in stoppage when referee Alireza Faghani gave Portugal a penalty after the ball struck the arm of Jose Maria Gimenez as he fell. It needed the intervention of VAR and looked harsh, but Fernandes did not care as he hopped, skipped and jumped his way to putting the ball away. He could have had a hat-trick but a late shot hit the woodwork.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos said: “It was a deserved victory. This team put our plan into practice. One or other phase we were not so good, but the group stage is done, we’ve qualified. Now we have to keep working to improve what we have to improve.”

The result means Portugal will win Group H unless they lose to Korea and Ghana beat Uruguay by at least four goals on Friday. The Uruguayans must beat Ghana and hope Korea do not beat Portugal.

And Cristiano Ronaldo will hope the next time he jumps to head a ball, he makes clear contact and can claim any goal for himself.

Portugal (4-1-2-3): Costa 7; Cancelo 7, Dias 7, Pepe 6, Mendes 6 (Guerreiro 42); Carvalho 6 (Paulinho 82); Silva 7, Neves 6 (Vitinha 69); Fernandes 8, Ronaldo 7 (Ramos 82), Felix 6 (Nunes 82).

Uruguay (4-1-2-3): Rochet 7; Gimenez 6, Godin 6 (Pellistri 62), Coates 6, Olivera 6 (Vina 86); Bentancur 8; Valverde 7, Vecino 6 (De Arrascaeta 62); Varela 6, Cavani 6 (Suarez 71), Nunez 7 (Gomez 71).

Referee: Alireza Faghani (Iran) 6/10.