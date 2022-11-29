Tuesday at the World Cup: Depay set for start as Wales need spark

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Group A, Netherlands v Qatar, Al Bayt Stadium, 3pm

The hosts have already been sent packing and will likely round it off with a whimper. Louis van Gaal may opt to switch to a 4-3-3 here with Memphis Depay likely to make his first start of the tournament. Teenage wonder Xavi Simons could make his international debut.

Group A, Senegal v Ecuador, Khalifa Stadium, 3pm

Assuming the Dutch don’t falter, this is the one to watch. Winner goes through. A draw is enough for Ecuador to make it to the knockout stages for the second time in their history. Senegal found their spark against Qatar at just the right time. Strap in.

Group B, Wales v England, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

There was a real we’ve-ran-outta-gas feel about Wales as they slogged against Iran and didn’t get anywhere at all. A win, a draw or even a not-too-heavy defeat gets Gareth Southgate’s side through but lord do they need to find some form again.

Group B, USA v Iran, Al Thumama Stadium, 7pm

This could get nuclear in a hurry but let’s do as Gianni asked and focus on the football. For all their mid-game efforts against England, the Americans couldn’t break through. The attack remains a question mark. Iran finished like a steam train against Wales and must carry that on.

Qatar question

How soon will they wait before sacking Felix Sanchez? Perhaps they’ll give him one last night with the players who he has mentored up from U19 over the past nine years. But there will surely be a big name on the way in the near future.

Who’s hot and who’s not

With so many eyes on Jude Bellingham it was American teen Yunus Musah who ran the midfield on Friday night. The Valencia man will need a repeat on Wednesday. Mason Mount’s agent chose Al Bayt Stadium, when his client was simply wretched, to ask about a new £300,000-a-week deal from Chelsea. Merciful Jaysus.

Who to Watch

Gareth Bale, simply because this could be the last we see of him…potentially ever. He’s just 33 but has appeared a man edging towards the links on a permanent basis for a while now. He got his World Cup goal against the US but has been largely a passenger. Does he have a last kick in him?

Did You Know

After marching all the way to the quarter-finals in their stunning World Cup debut in 2002, Senegal haven’t made it back there. Aliou Cisse captained that star-studded side and now bids to lead the African champions out of the group again.