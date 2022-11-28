Jordan Henderson vows England will do talking on the pitch against Wales

Jordan Henderson insists England will do their talking on the pitch rather than get into a war of words with Wales
Jordan Henderson vows England will do talking on the pitch against Wales

NO WAR OF WORDS: Jordan Henderson has vowed England will do their talking on the pitch against Wales. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 18:25
Mark Mann Bryans

Jordan Henderson insists England will do their talking on the pitch rather than get into a war of words with Wales.

The home nations clash in the World Cup on Tuesday, with England all-but through from Group B and Wales needing a win to stand any chance of joining their neighbours in the last 16.

Speaking ahead of the finals, Wales striker Kieffer Moore said he “couldn’t wait” to knock England out.

Wales striker Kieffer Moore said he ‘couldn’t wait’ to knock England out of the World Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Torquay-born Bournemouth forward added it “would be amazing” to eliminate Gareth Southgate’s side in Qatar.

A video of Wales players celebrating England’s shock Euro 2016 exit to Iceland will also stoke the flames ahead of the clash at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

But Henderson is not interested in talking up the game beforehand and instead wants England to show their superiority on Tuesday night.

“For me, we don’t need extra motivation,” he said.

“The motivation is to win games, and we’ll do our stuff on the pitch really, we will do our talking on the pitch, perform well and focus on what we’ve got to do, so that’s what we will do.”

England will top Group B with a win against Wales, having already thrashed Iran 6-2 and shared the spoils in a goalless draw with the United States.

The USA stalemate was met with jeers from the England supporters in the Al Bayt Stadium but Henderson believes the result is just part of the rollercoaster ride of tournament football.

“That is what tournament football gives you, we expect high things from ourselves and the fans expect big things from us as well with what we have done over the past few years,” he added.

“That is part and parcel of football, really. It’s how you deal with it. It’s going to be emotional, you’re going to have different challenges in front of you, certainly in tournament football, and it’s how you deal with them and hopefully we can deal with them in the right way.”

More in this section

South Korea v Ghana - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group H - Education City Stadium Son Heung-min in tears over ‘lack of justice’ against Ghana – Sergio Costa
Michael Beale file photo Rangers appoint Michael Beale as new manager
England Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Main Media Centre - Monday November 28th Gareth Southgate eyes complete World Cup performance from England
EnglandHenderson#Fifa World CupPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>UNITED FRONT: Brazil's Casemiro scores his side's winner against Switzerland. Picture: AP Photo/Andre Penner</p>

New-look Brazil find another way to get the job done

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.229 s