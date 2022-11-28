The World Cup hots up, the URC and big-time boxing

: The World Cup reaches the business end in the desert as we enter the knock-out stages.
Kicking off the party season this Saturday night? Don't forget to tape the heavyweight boxing fight.
Here's a taster of a new-part series from the director of Friday Night Lights that spotlights a high school football team in North Minneapolis "during the 2021 season as the players come of age in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd".
Cameroon v Serbia; 4pm Brazil v Switzerland; World Cup, RTÉ and ITV.
Scottish Open, snooker, Eurosport 2
South Korea v Ghana, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & BBC 1
Portugal v Uruguay, World Cup, RTÉ 2, and ITV
Steelers @ Colts, NFL, Sky Sports NFL
Scottish Open, snooker, Eurosport 2
Netherlands v Qatar, World Cup Cup, RTÉ News Channel & UTV
Ecuador v Senegal, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & ITV4
Wales v England, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & BBC 1
Iran v USA, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & BBC 2
Australia v West Indies, cricket, BT Sport 1
Scottish Open, snooker, Eurosport 2
Tunisia v France, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & BBC 1
Australia v Denmark, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & BBC 2
Poland v Argentina, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & BBC 1
Saudi Arabia v Mexico, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & BBC 2
Australian Open, Sky Sports Golf
Australia v West Indies, cricket, BT Sport 1
Pakistan v England, Sky Sports Cricket
South Africa Open, Sky Sports Golf
Scottish Open, snooker, Eurosport 2
Croatia v Belgium, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & BBC 1
Canada v Morocco, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & BBC 2
Hero World Challenge, Sky Sports Golf
Japan v Spain, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & UTV
Costa Rica v Germany, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & ITV4
Australian Open, Sky Sports Golf
Bills @ Patriots, Sky Sports NFL
Australia v West Indies, BT Sport 1
Pakistan v England, Sky Sports Cricket
South Africa Open, Sky Sports Golf
Scottish Open, snooker, Eurosport 2
South Korea v Portugal, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & BBC 1
Ghana v Uruguay, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & BBC 2
Sharks v Ospreys; TG4 & Premier Sports 1
Hero World Challenge, golf, Sky Sports Golf
London Track Champions League, Eurosport 1
Cameroon v Brazil, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & UTV
Serbia v Switzerland, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & ITV4
7.35pm Edinburgh v Munster, URC, TG4 & Premier Sports 1
Bath v Harlequins, Premiership, BT Sport 1
Lakers @ Bucks, NBA, Sky Sports
Australia v West Indies, cricket, BT Sport 2 from
Australian Open, Sky Sports Golf
Pakistan v England, Sky Sports Cricket
South Africa Open, Sky Sports Golf
Stormers v Dragons, URC, Premier Sport 2
Man Utd v Aston Villa, WSL, Sky Sports Football
Scottish Open, snooker, Eurosport 2
Zebre v Glasgow, URC, Premier Sport 1
Sandown Park, racing, ITV4
World Cup, Round of 16 1st Group A v 2nd Group B; 7pm 1st Group C v 2nd Group D, RTÉ, BBC, UTV
Connacht v Benetton, RTÉ 1 & Premier Sport 1
Ballygunner v Ballyea, Munster SHC, TG4
Hero World Challenge, Sky Sports Golf
Gloucester v Northampton; 8pm Bristol v Leicester, Premiership, BT Sport 1
Bulls v Cardiff, URC, Premier Sport 2
London Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora, BT Sport Box Office
Leinster v Ulster, URC, TG4 & Premier Sport 1
Stade Francais v La Rochelle, Top 14, Premier Sports 2
Mavericks @ Knicks; 9pm Kings @ Clippers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
Australian Open, Sky Sports Golf
Australia v West Indies, cricket, BT Sport 2
Stephen Thompson v Kevin Holland, UFC, BT Sport 1
Pakistan v England, Sky Sports Cricket
South Africa Open, Sky Sports Golf
Lions v Scarlets, URC, Premier Sports 1
Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth, League One, Sky Sports Football
Scottish Open, Eurosport 2
Connacht SFC: Moycullen v Tourlestrane; 2.30pm Leinster SFC: Kilmacud Crokes v The Downs; 4.30pm Leinster SHC: Ballyhale Shamrocks v Kilmacud Crokes, TG4
Fairyhouse GAA, RTE 2
Dunloy v Slaughtneil, Ulster SHC, TG$ YouTube
1st Group D v 2nd Group C; 7pm 1st Group B v 2nd Group A, World Cup, RTÉ, BBC, UTV
1st ODI West Indies v England, BT Sport 1
NFL Week 12, Sky Sports NFL
Hero World Challenge, Sky Sports Golf