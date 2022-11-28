The World Cup hots up, the URC and big-time boxing

Homeless people watch on TV a live broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Brazil and Switzerland, in Sao Paulo. Picture: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images

Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 16:19
Adrian Russell

Don't miss it: The World Cup reaches the business end in the desert as we enter the knock-out stages. 

Record it: Kicking off the party season this Saturday night? Don't forget to tape the heavyweight boxing fight. 

Stream it:

Here's a taster of a new-part series from the director of Friday Night Lights that spotlights a high school football team in North Minneapolis "during the 2021 season as the players come of age in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd".

MONDAY 

10am Cameroon v Serbia; 4pm Brazil v Switzerland; World Cup, RTÉ and ITV.

12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Scottish Open, snooker, Eurosport 2

1pm South Korea v Ghana, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & BBC 1

7pm Portugal v Uruguay, World Cup, RTÉ 2, and ITV

 

TUESDAY 

1.15am Steelers @ Colts, NFL, Sky Sports NFL 

12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Scottish Open, snooker, Eurosport 2

3pm Netherlands v Qatar, World Cup Cup, RTÉ News Channel & UTV

3pm Ecuador v Senegal, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & ITV4

7pm Wales v England, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 

7pm Iran v USA, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & BBC 2 

WEDNESDAY 

2.15am Australia v West Indies, cricket, BT Sport 1 

12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Scottish Open, snooker, Eurosport 2

3pm Tunisia v France, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & BBC 1 

3pm Australia v Denmark, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & BBC 2

7pm Poland v Argentina, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 

7pm Saudi Arabia v Mexico, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & BBC 2

THURSDAY 

1am-6am Australian Open, Sky Sports Golf

2.15am Australia v West Indies, cricket, BT Sport 1 

4.30am Pakistan v England, Sky Sports Cricket

10am-3pm South Africa Open, Sky Sports Golf

12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Scottish Open, snooker, Eurosport 2

3pm Croatia v Belgium, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 

3pm Canada v Morocco, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & BBC 2

6pm-9.30pm Hero World Challenge, Sky Sports Golf

7pm Japan v Spain, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & UTV

7pm Costa Rica v Germany, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & ITV4

 

FRIDAY 

1am-6am Australian Open, Sky Sports Golf

1.15am Bills @ Patriots, Sky Sports NFL 

2.15am Australia v West Indies, BT Sport 1 

4.45am Pakistan v England, Sky Sports Cricket 

10am-3pm South Africa Open, Sky Sports Golf

11.45am-6pm, 6.45pm-10pm Scottish Open, snooker, Eurosport 2

3pm South Korea v Portugal, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 

3pm Ghana v Uruguay, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & BBC 2

5.10pm Sharks v Ospreys; TG4 & Premier Sports 1 

6pm-9.30pm Hero World Challenge, golf, Sky Sports Golf

6.30pm-10.30pm London Track Champions League, Eurosport 1

7pm Cameroon v Brazil, World Cup, RTÉ 2 & UTV

7pm Serbia v Switzerland, World Cup, RTÉ News Channel & ITV4

7.35pm Edinburgh v Munster, URC, TG4 & Premier Sports 1 

7.45pm Bath v Harlequins, Premiership, BT Sport 1

SATURDAY 

0.30am Lakers @ Bucks, NBA, Sky Sports 

2.15am Australia v West Indies, cricket, BT Sport 2 from

3am-8am Australian Open, Sky Sports Golf

4.45am Pakistan v England, Sky Sports Cricket

9.30am-2.30pm South Africa Open, Sky Sports Golf

12pm Stormers v Dragons, URC, Premier Sport 2 

12.30pm Man Utd v Aston Villa, WSL, Sky Sports Football 

12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm Scottish Open, snooker, Eurosport 2

1pm Zebre v Glasgow, URC, Premier Sport 1 

1.10pm-4pm Sandown Park, racing, ITV4

3pm World Cup, Round of 16 1st Group A v 2nd Group B; 7pm 1st Group C v 2nd Group D, RTÉ, BBC, UTV 

3.15pm Connacht v Benetton, RTÉ 1 & Premier Sport 1 

3.15pm Ballygunner v Ballyea, Munster SHC, TG4

5pm-10pm Hero World Challenge, Sky Sports Golf

5.30pm Gloucester v Northampton; 8pm Bristol v Leicester, Premiership, BT Sport 1

6pm Bulls v Cardiff, URC, Premier Sport 2 

6pm London Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora, BT Sport Box Office 

7.35pm Leinster v Ulster, URC, TG4 & Premier Sport 1 

8.05pm Stade Francais v La Rochelle, Top 14, Premier Sports 2 

5.30pm Mavericks @ Knicks; 9pm Kings @ Clippers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

SUNDAY 

1am-7am Australian Open, Sky Sports Golf

2.15am Australia v West Indies, cricket, BT Sport 2 

3am Stephen Thompson v Kevin Holland, UFC, BT Sport 1

4.45am Pakistan v England, Sky Sports Cricket 

9.30am-2.30pm South Africa Open, Sky Sports Golf

11.30am Lions v Scarlets, URC, Premier Sports 1 

12.30pm Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth, League One, Sky Sports Football 

12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm Scottish Open, Eurosport 2

12.45pm Connacht SFC: Moycullen v Tourlestrane; 2.30pm Leinster SFC: Kilmacud Crokes v The Downs; 4.30pm Leinster SHC: Ballyhale Shamrocks v Kilmacud Crokes, TG4 

1.10pm-3.35pm Fairyhouse GAA, RTE 2

1.30pm Dunloy v Slaughtneil, Ulster SHC, TG$ YouTube

3pm 1st Group D v 2nd Group C; 7pm 1st Group B v 2nd Group A, World Cup, RTÉ, BBC, UTV 

5.30pm 1st ODI West Indies v England, BT Sport 1 

5pm NFL Week 12, Sky Sports NFL 

5pm-10pm Hero World Challenge, Sky Sports Golf

