Tensions mount ahead of Iran against the US

It only took ten days. The most geo-politically charged football tournament in history has reached an inevitable destination — chatter of world war. Specifically World War III if you’re wondering.

What took us so long to get here? Given that Gianni Infantino seemed to be stirring for some kind of Europe vs. the rest conflict on the eve of the tournament, ten days seems like a stretch. But here we are.

With the goals flying in with abandon across Doha on Monday, there was still a hive of activity away from the action. The coaches and captains of Iran and the USA were coming to sit in front of the world’s media a day before their World Cup fates will be decided in a Group B decider at Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday night that is simply packed with enough intrigue it simply has to burst.

With their refusal to sing their anthem in the first game, only to then mumble the words, potentially under duress in the second game, and the emotive reactions of their supporters to both actions, Iran have been as much a story off the field as on it here.

Carlos Queiroz’s players have ensured that the deadly protests against the ruling Islamic Republic regime roiling their country at home remain front and centre here, even as the manager strikes as a man who would very much prefer that wasn’t the case. Their dramatic late win over Wales has opened a path to the knockout stages that seemed an impossibility when they shipped six goals to England in the opener.

But that path, as the fates would have it, now goes through Al Thumama…and America. Gregg Berhalter’s side, callow but richly talented in a couple of key areas, have impressed but not yet excelled in Qatar. They could and likely should have beaten Gareth Southgate’s constipated England last Friday night. But they didn’t and so they find themselves a point behind Iran and needing a victory — the only results that will see them survive to the knockout stages.

That’s the football part. The easy part. And now it’s out of the way we can recount Berhalter’s hopelessly futile attempt to stick to the easy part.

“I don't know enough about politics,” began one of his responses during Monday’s appearance at the Doha media centre. “I'm a soccer coach.” A leaf from the book of Eddie Howe but that leaf wouldn’t fly. Not here and not in front of who he was in front of.

Iran and the US have World Cup history that goes some of the way to tying in the deeper, tortured modern history between the countries. At France 98 they met for the first time ever, a couple of decades after the countries had become fierce ideological enemies in the wake of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

A stage-managed pre-match gathering of both teams avoided a thorny issue of who would make the first move to shake hands. But the photo op was just that. Once they separated, Iran focused on the task at hand — humbling the Great Satan on the world stage. They duly did, winning 2-1.

If you thought that 24 years on things would have toned down you thought wrong. The current political turmoil in Iran likely has played a part in ramping things up all over again. On Sunday, US Soccer chose to remove the Islamic Republic logo from Iranian flags in all social media content around the game. Former US boss Jurgen Klinsmann has fired up Queiroz too after lambasting Iranian gamesmanship.

And if, after all that, you still thought it could be tempered, a few minutes inside Press Conference Room 1 on Monday would have set you straight. Berhalter and US captain Tyler Adams faced a chaotic magical mystery tour of a grilling from the Iranian media here. Political, social and cultural grenades were lobbed up to the top table.

First though, they were scolded for their pronunciation of the country, the Iranians railing against the acute George Bushian I in I-ran. Systemic racism and the treatment of Black people in the US, the country’s navy fleet in the Persian Gulf, inflation hurting US families and the country’s restrictive visa entry rules were all topics thrown at manager and captain. To their credit, they both handled it manfully.

"Sometimes things are out of our control,” Berhalter said about the flag switch. “All we can do is apologize on behalf of the players and the staff. It’s not something we are part of.”

All of the above, of course, is out of the control of Berhalter, Adams and the rest of the US team. Just like everything that is out of the control of Queiroz, whose own appearance preceded the Americans and served as something of a preventative tonic for the lines of questioning to come from his national team’s press pack.

Queiroz, who two decades ago was hard at work charting a path forward for the sport in America, lavished praise on his former employers.

“They have jumped from soccer to football,” he said. “With these words I think I have said it all.”

The former Real Madrid manager has worked wonders with the Iranians across two spells in charge. He was asked if he would use the flag imbroglio as motivation for his players?

"If after 42 years in this game I still believe I could win games with those mental games I would have learned nothing about the game,” came the response.

But sat beside him veteran forward Karim Ansarifard, one of those who didn’t sing the national anthem and then barely did cut a slightly different figure. The focus and intensity was clear.

“This is a very important, very sensitive game for our team,” he said. “We have the prayers of our people with us.”

The US may not quite be the Great Satan to this progressive Iran squad who have been wrestling and fighting their own demons here in Qatar. War is not on their agenda. But it’s clear they’re relishing the battle.