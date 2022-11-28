Onana exits but Cameroon hanging in after six-goal epic

World Cup Group G: Cameroon 3 Serbia 3

André Onana didn’t want to go long. He went long-haul instead. His Cameroon teammates are going nowhere after they survived a wild, chaotic classic of the unexpected-World-Cup-barnstormers genre.

We had six goals, two of the Serbians’ separated by 150 seconds in the first half, two of Cameroon's separated by 150 seconds in the second half. We had a 50th international goal for Aleksandar Mitrovic, a quite stunning scooped chip from Vincent Aboubakar and plenty more besides. And at the end of it all, we were right back where we started.

Cameroon and Serbia are still alive in Group G but playing catch-up with Brazil and Switzerland who meet later and have a hell of a job to come close to matching this for entertainment.

The only thing we didn’t have was Onana. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was either sent home early by manager Rigobert Song or made the decision to depart of his own accord, depending which reports prove to be true. Either way he was absent at Al Thanoub Stadium on Monday, the reason a dispute over long-ball instructions from Song.

His replacement, the largely untested Devis Epassy, didn’t convince as he did little to stop a scorching Serbia fightback under the afternoon sun in this World Cup’s final early kickoff. No matter, Song’s outfielders did enough fighting for him as the stadium air-conditioning was given its truest test by two teams who started hot and stayed there for 90 minutes and more.

It took us 28 minutes to get the scoring going but it had been plenty open before that. Mitrovic nearly broke Epassy’s far post with driving effort shortly before the opener, which came from a needlessly conceded corner.

Pierre Kunde whipped it in and as the Serbians focused on Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Nicolas N’Koulou ghosted behind him and flicked to defensive partner Jean-Charles Castelletto who buried his first international goal.

We were off to the races, the only surprise being that we had to wait a full 16 minutes for the next one. A free-kick in first-half injury time offered Dusan Tadic range to weave some magic and he duly did, wrapping a lovely little ball in that defender Strahinja Pavlovic buried with a quite brilliant header. Cameroon were rattled and rocking and Serbia sensed it.

When Andre Zambo Anguissa cheaply gave the ball away two minutes later, the Serbs were on it — and ahead — in a flash. Andrija Zivkovic cut in and fed Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who found little resistance as he placed it between defenders and beyond Epassy, who should have done better.

The next was a picture. Eight minutes after the restart and with Cameroon coming out more and opening up in search of the equaliser, Serbia passed their way to a two-goal lead. Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic and Mitrovic all linked up to find Zivkovic who helped tease Epassy out into isolation and Mitrovic rolled in his 50th international goal in just 78 caps.

Onana would have the last laugh, surely. Wrong. An 11-minute lull was broken by Cameroon, with delicious irony, going long. Centre back Castelletto sent one for substitute Aboubakar to race clear on to, he cut back to leave Nikola Milenkovic and then Mickelsoned a gorgeous flop shot over the onrushing Vanj MIlinkovic-Savic. It was ruled offside before VAR mercifully corrected things and an outstanding goal was officially in the ledger, rapidly running out of room.

But Aboubakar was finding plenty. Within a minute he spun out wide and scorched down the wing to square to Choupo-Moting and we were level. There are much flowery terms and better technical analysis surely to be had but in the simplest words, it was all great craic.

A few more chances came but both teams actually did some defending for a change and the chances went. Mitrovic had the best of them, wasting a one-one-one on 77 minutes and firing over 11 minutes later.

They swung haymakers to the last but 3-3 it stayed. An unexpected classic but a classic nonetheless.

Cameroon (4-3-3): Epassy; Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo; Zambo Anguissa (Gouet 81), Kunde, Hongla (Aboubakar 55); Mbeumo (N’Koudou 81), Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi (Bassogog 67).

Booked: N’Koulou, Bassogog.

Serbia (3-4-2-1): V Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic (Babic 78), Pavlovic (S Mitrovic 56); Zivkovic (Radonjic 78), Lukic, Maksimovic, Kostic; Tadic, S Milinkovic-Savic (Grujic 78); A Mitrovic.

Booked: Jovic, Milenkovic.

Referee: M Mohammed (UAE)

Att: 39,789