Fullkrug equaliser keeps Germany's World Cup hopes alive

SPAIN 1 (Morata 62) GERMANY 1 (Fullkrog 83)

Auf wiedersehn? Not yet.

Germany are still alive, with a chance, however slim, to progress to the knockout stages of a World Cup they looked like exiting when they were beaten by Japan last Wednesday.

But a couple of surprise results on Sunday mean the Germans can still make it out of Group E if they beat Costa Rica next Thursday, although their destiny is no longer in their own hands. It seemed unlikely that the Germans would come away from the Al Bayt stadium with anything other than their tails between their legs, so impressively did Spain play from the start.

Spain indeed took a well-deserved lead just after the hour mark through Alvaro Morata, but little-known substitute Niclas Fullkrug struck an equaliser in the closing stages to snatch an invaluable point for the Germans.

It was one of those games that make it almost impossible to avoid reverting to national stereotypes. Spain played beautiful, silky football, full of both style and substance, yet had no more to show for it than a pragmatic German unit who found a way to stay in the game and dig out a result.

Perhaps that is the beauty of football at a tournament like this. There is more than one way to skin a cat, no approach that is right or wrong – just whatever gets results.

Spain were easier on the eye and well ahead of Germany on just about every metric except for the one that really counts – goals.

They ended level because Spain did not have enough of a killer instinct to finish off an opponent they had on the ropes, and also because the Germans showed the sort of desire to stay alive that they lacked in their limp defeat to Japan.

At the start of the day, the prospect of losing to Spain was likely to send Germany out of the tournament, but Costa Rica's surprise victory over Japan gave them a bit of breathing space.

The early signs were not good, however, as Luis Enrique's side gave the impression that they were going to hand out another thrashing, the way they had beaten Costa Rica 7-0.

Enrique has added the vibrancy of youth to a team with some remnants from their glory days, in Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Pedri, Gavi and Ferran Torres in particular are made for the sort of tiki-taka that took Spain to win two European Championships and a World Cup.

The way they and their team-mates pinged the ball from one to another with speed, accuracy and purpose was a delight, and for the opening period it looked like a three-dimensional version of a Playstation game, with Spain's players drilling short, neat passes and moving smartly around their opponents.

Possession means little without an end product, of course, and though this was to be a shortcoming on Sunday night, the Spanish usually provide plenty of both.

They beat Germany 6-0 just over a year ago with Ferran Torres scoring a hit a hat-trick, and the Barcelona forward should have opened the scoring here but for a rush of blood when Pedri delivered a perfect cross from the left. Torres lifted his shot high over the bar from ten yards.

Manuel Neuer had to tip a rising drive from Dani Olmo on to the crossbar, and it seemed merely a matter of time before Spain would score. They were given a scare when Antonio Rudiger headed in a free-kick before half-time, but the defender had made his move too soon and was offside.

Enrique made a change early in the second-half, sending on Morata to replace Torres and give his side a more direct threat, and eight minutes later the former Chelsea man obliged by opening the scoring as he delicately flicked a low Jordi Alba cross high into the net past Neuer.

At this point Germany were really in trouble. Hansi Flick made a raft of substitutions, including Fullkrug, who had become Germany's oldest outfield debutant for 20 years when he played a friendly against Oman earlier this month.

The 29-year-old forward may not be well known outside his immediate neighbourhood, but he made his mark on the world stage with seven minutes remaining when he hit the equaliser. Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala teed him up, and the Werder Bremen striker thumped home the goal that means Germany have a lifeline.

It also means Spain are not guaranteed to win Group E, which would be a surprise considering the elevated level of football they have brought to this part of the tournament.

But as we have seen so many times, strange things happen at the World Cup.

SPAIN 4-1-2-3: Simon 7; Carvajal 7, Rodrigo 7, Laporte 7, Jordi Alba 7 (Balde 82); Busquets 7; Gavi 8 (Koko 66), Pedri 8; Torres 7 (Morata 54), Asensio 6 (Williams 66), Olmo 7.

GERMANY 4-2-1-3: Neuer 7; Kehrer 6 (Klostermann 69) , Sule 6, Rudiger 6, Raum 6 (Schlotterbeck 87); Goretzka 6, Kimmich 7; Gundogan 6 (Sane 69); Gnabry 6 (Hofmann 84), Muller 6 (Fullkrog 69), Musiala 7.

Referee: Danny Makkelie 9/10.