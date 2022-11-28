Kramaric thanks Canada boss for the motivation

Croatia 4 Canada 1

Croatia needed Andrej Kramaric firing. Turns out all he needed was a run at the Canadian defence with some Canadian words ringing in his ears.

The 2018 finalists brought a little order to this tournament’s most unexpectedly chaotic group. Then Kramaric stepped up to the man-of-the-match dais and leaned right back into it.

“I want to thank the Canada coach for the motivation,” the striker said. “In the end, Croatia demonstrated who F’d whom.”

Full marks for the grammar. Now the context: Canadian manager John Herdman caused a small diplomatic incident in the build-up with his promise to ‘F Croatia’. It had been said in the heat of the moment during an on-pitch interview after Canada had been robbed by the Belgians. The delivery wasn’t great but it was far from a war of words. The Croatian tabloids went with it anyway and the Croats, arguably the worst team to give pin-it-up-on-the-wall motivation to, felt aggrieved.

With their terrific midfield trio of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic surging to form, they took it all out on the Canadians here at Khalifa Stadium. But only after another wild Group F spell.

Less than an hour after Morocco had humbled the aging Belgians, Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal of the tournament and Canada threatened to turn it completely on its head. But having been too wasteful against Belgium, here John Herdman’s rookies were naive. The manager was too.

Croatia carved out a foothold and then ran rampant all over the middle of the park before Herdman could — or would — do anything about it and so they followed Qatar out the exit door. Thirty-six years of waiting only to be, technically, the first team sent home.

“I think there are small margins in games,” said Herdman, who insisted he didn’t regret the comments that had fired up the opponents. “For me it’s trying to get those tactical shifts in earlier. In that first half there was a moment where Modric and Brozovic had started to pick apart our midfield two and we needed a tactical shift a little bit quicker.”

They sure did. But they were overrun and in the end the scoreline was emphatic. The culmination of this group promises more drama. Zlatko Dalic’s side face Belgium Thursday night knowing a draw will be enough but a win would help them avoid Spain. Morocco can also potentially finish top. So too can the sorry Belgians. Chaos.

It took Canada just 68 seconds to do what they couldn’t in 90-plus minutes and 22 attempts against Belgium — put one on target. Tajon Buchanan latched on to a long clearance, raced at Borna Sosa and sent a gorgeous ball to the back post where Davies rose above Celtic’s Josip Juranovic and powered it home.

The man they call the Roadrunner in Munich had the fastest goal of this World Cup. But it carried more significance than that. It was the first in Canadian men’s World Cup history. This wild group was taking another turn before we’d even settled down from the breakneck ones made by the Moroccans.

But Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic have felt their way into plenty of fights in their time. And once they did here, they found a soft Canadian centre. Much too soft. Kovacic raced forward on 22 minutes and almost found Marko Livaja who poked it to Milan Borjan. Four minutes later the ball was in the net but Kramaric was ruled offside. He’d soon be back.

Canada simply couldn’t get out. Beloved captain Atiba Hutchinson on his 100th cap looked very much like a man who’ll be 40 in February and Modric was moving in Modric ways and into Modric places. Celtic-bound Alistair Johnston was feeling a lot of pressure on the right and when Ivan Perisic bore down nine minutes before the interval that pressure told. He nutmegged Johnston to find Kramaric who fired beyond Borjan.

They were ahead within minutes. Juranovic slalomed in off the right wing with much too little resistance and, just like Perisic had done Johnston, nutmegged Steven Vitoria to free Livaja racing through that soft middle.

The game had turned and Dalic breathed a huge sigh of relief. Herdman made two changes, one of them enforced as Steph Eustaquio limped off. On came Toronto FC’s Jonathan Osorio and CF Montreal’s Ismaël Koné. That he had to turn to two MLS talents to tame a midfield made of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan was perhaps a required reality check too.

It was more open but also a little more even after that. Jonathan David had a superb effort tipped over by Dominik Livakovic. But Croatia would break and threaten too. Canada were going to live or die by the open approach.

They died. With 20 minutes to go Perisic probed again and then sent a deep cross booming high in to Kramaric. The striker’s instant control was delicious and deceived Kamal Miller. He finished again through Canadian legs — this time Hutchinson’s.

There would be time for one more in injury time as Miller seemed to nutmeg himself as he left the ball slip under his feet. Substitute Lovro Majer raced clear and squared to another, Mislav Orsic to make it a rout. Tough on Canada.

Herdman always said there would be learning experiences here for his side. With all four goals featuring nutmegs, there’s a clear one to start with. They’ll have time for that now. But they may just have a say in the final order of the group too.

Dalic ensured for this night and this spat, that he had the final word. “He is a good coach,” he said of Herdman. “But it will take some time for him to learn some things.”

Croatia, rejuvenated, know they can plenty of say yet.

Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic 7; Juranovic 6, Lovren 6, Gvardiol 7, Sosa 7; Modric 8 (Pasalic 86), Brozovic 8, Kovacic 9 (Majer 86); Livaja 7 (Petkovic 61), Kramaric 8, Perisic 9 (Orsic 86).

Booked: Lovren, Modric.

Canada (4-4-2): Borjan 6; Johnston 5, Vitoria 6, Miller 5, Laryea 6 (Hoilett 63); Buchanan 6, Hutchinson 4 (Adekugbe 72), Eustaquio 5 (Kone HT), Davies 7; Larin 5 (Osorio HT), David 5 (Cavallini 72).

Booked: Buchanan, Miller.

Referee: Andres Matonte (URU).