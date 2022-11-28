Monday at the World Cup: Richarlison can shine even brighter

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Group G: Cameroon v Serbia, Al Janoub Stadium, 10 am

Winner survives, loser very likely goes home. So it’ll probably be a draw then. Serbia were sturdy and frustrated Brazil for an hour but offered little going forward. They’ll hope Aleksandar Mitrovic has caught his breath for a second run here.

Group H: South Korea v Ghana, Education City Stadium, 1pm

Korea crave a spark. Ghana had two but it wasn’t enough against Portugal, Inaki Williams’ slip at the death costing them an epic draw. Paulo Bento’s side, with five Kims at the back, matched Uruguay impressively but Son Hueng Min needs to find more space.

Group G, Brazil v Switzerland, Stadium 974, 4pm

Now Tite gets to tinker, which could make things even more fun. With Neymar and Danilo both ruled out, there are options aplenty. Securing progress with a game to spare would be hugely beneficial but the Swiss can do just the same.

Group H: Portugal v Uruguay, Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Just 48 hours after Messi tested the foundations of Lusail Stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the golden bath tub for his second act. Uruguay struggled mightily to get things flowing first time out and need to get the magnificent Fede Valverde on the ball more.

Qatar question

What does Dani Alves have in the tank? The right back will be 40 in a few months but may well be thrust into the back four on Monday. Brazil do have alternatives but none ready-made. His 125th international appearance, and 1034th as a senior pro, beckons.

Who’s hot/not

Richarlison is piping hot. His acrobatic second against Serbia was a moment. Now, with Neymar absent he can take even more limelight. On the flip side, Luis Suarez laboured through 70-odd minutes against Korea and may end up being benched in favour of Edinson Cavani today.

Who to Watch

Portugal didn’t watch Mohammed Kudus (pictured), nearly closely enough. Now we all should. The Ajax attacker is not quite a starlet. He’s 22 now. With nine goals in 20 games for Ajax this season and a great assist for Andre Ayew’s equaliser last time, he’s in fine form.

Did You Know

That Serbia manager Dragan Stojković enjoys the best winning percentage, 64 per cent, of any coach in the country’s history. Monday’s clash with Cameroon offers the country the chance for just their third World Cup win in their last 10.