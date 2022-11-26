Kylian Mbappe hitting his stride as France advance to knockouts 

World Cup Group D: France 2 Denmark 1.

KYLIAN MBAPPE scored twice to ensure France became the first country to reach the last 16, and also the first reigning champions to make it out of the group stages since Brazil in 2006.

Mbappe struck in the 86th minute to give the French a hard-fought victory over Denmark, who had equalised through Andreas Christensen soon after Mbappe's 61st minute opener.

And Didier Deschamps was indebted to Hugo Lloris after the Tottenham goalkeeper made a superb save to keep out Jesper Lindstrom with the game in the balance at 1-1.

But it was Mbppe who stole the headlines again with his second and third goals of this World Cup, taking him level with Ecuador's Enner Valencia as top scorer.

The Paris St Germain forward broke the deadlock in a slow-burning game just after an hour when he exchanged passes with Theo Hernandez and rifled home a shot from 12 yards.

But the Danes hit back when Joachim Andersen flicked on Christian Eriksen's corner and Christensen powered a header past Lloris.

Denmark's Joachim Andersen battles with two-goal French hero Mbappe

The France keeper then showed his quick reactions to keep out Lindstrom's snapshot shortly afterwards, and with the game drifting towards a draw, Mbappe won it when he hustled in Antoine Griezmann's cross at the far post, the ball going in off his chest.

It was his 31st goal for his country, and 14th in the past 12 games, and means France have qualified with a 100 per cent record, and will most likely go through as group winners.

Denmark, however, must now beat Australia next Wednesday to qualify.

FRANCE (4-2-3-1): Lloris 7; Kounde 7, Varane 6 (Konate 74), Upamecano 7, T Hernandez 7; Rabiot 7, Tchouameni 7; Dembele 7 (Coman 74) Griezmann 8, Mbappe 9; Giroud 6 (Thuram 62).

DENMARK (3-4-3): Schmeichel 7; Andersen 7, Christensen 7 (Bah 85), Nelsson 6; Kristensen 6, Hojbjerg 7, Eriksen 7, Maehle 6; Lindstrom 6 (Norgaard 85), Cornelius 5 (Braithwaite 46), Damsgaard 6 (Dolberg 74).

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland) 8/10