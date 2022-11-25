Stephanie Roche to decide on future as Shamrock Rovers circle 

Stephanie Roche admits she’ll soon decide whether to emulate her friend and teammate Áine O’Gorman by joining Shamrock Rovers from Peamount United.

O’Gorman, captain of Peas and last season’s national league top scorer, is the first marquee recruit announced by Rovers who are racing ahead of rivals with offers.

The Hoops have reactivated their women’s section after seven years with gusto, tabling the first semi-professional contracts since the league commenced in 2011.

Armed with a bulky budget, they’ve been handpicking the finest talent around the league.

Abbie Larkin, the young Ireland international striker at double holders Shelbourne, is the latest star to be agonising over his future following an approach.

Roche is at the opposite end of her career to the teen but is also mulling over a Rovers approach.

Peamount, one of the two remaining WNL clubs not aligned to a men’s LOI set-up, have battled back against the raid by retaining Karen Duggan as well as manager James O’Callaghan for next year.

Keeping hold of Roche, who claimed the runner-up goal of the year at the FIFA Puskás Awards in 2014, appears a remote possibility as she seeks to rediscover the level of professionalism she enjoyed while operating in England, France and USA.

“Shamrock Rovers have come in with a professional contract and are trying to do the right thing,” said the 33-year-old.

“I’m just back from our honeymoon, so genuinely haven’t had time to think about it but I’ve a decision to make over the next few weeks before Christmas.”

Roche strongly asserts that domestically-based players shouldn’t be castigated for accepting the lure created by the Rovers movement.

“The biggest thing for me is that people’s attitude needs to change,” added the Ireland international.

NEW HOOP: Aine O'Gorman.

“I read some comments when Áine signed for Rovers about loyalty but it needs to be open minded.

“If women’s football is going to move to the next level, it must be more than just loyalty to your club.

“It’s about what’s best for you as an athlete and footballer. I don’t think two nights of training per week is sufficient for an international breakthrough.

“Having played abroad, the only difference in standard stems from players training every day. The talent is here in Ireland but a better structure is needed.

“The best option is to stay training four times per week with your club rather than going elsewhere.”

An announcement on upgrading the WNL status to semi-professional from next season is imminent, a sea-change that high-profile players like Roche have long been pleading for.

A beginning, not the end, she hopes – particularly with Ireland breaking their major tournament qualification drought.

She said: “Players have loads going on in their lives, between full-time jobs, going to College or training with other sports. It would be a better option to get paid playing football.

“This first step has been needed. If players are going away seeking a professional level, then it’s better to provide that option.

“Hopefully this gets the process going of teams being professional with more training as well as strength and conditioning. Shelbourne and Athlone Town are getting equal treatment to their men’s teams.

“Business people have to know what they’re getting, apart from pressure about just having a women’s team.

“Now is the time to capitalise on Ireland going to the World Cup next summer.”

