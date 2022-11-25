Lautaro Martinez: Mexico game will be like a final for Argentina

The Argentines are hoping to restore their status as one of the tournament favourites against goal-shy Mexico.
Lautaro Martinez: Mexico game will be like a final for Argentina

CRUNCH TIME: Argentina's Lautaro Martinez. Pic: AP Photo/Jorge Saenz

Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 14:26
Associated Press

Argentina are looking to put their shock 2-1 opening defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them as they prepare for their World Cup Group C match against Mexico on Saturday, a game they now feel they absolutely must win.

The Argentines are also hoping to restore their status as one of the tournament favourites against goal-shy Mexico.

"It will be like a final for us because it is a match that could define our faith in this World Cup," forward Lautaro Martinez told a news conference on Friday.

"It was a heavy blow to our morale (losing to Saudi Arabia) but we are a strong group that is very united.

"We need to stay calm, recover and think about what's coming. And what's coming is Mexico, so we have to focus on getting the win no matter what."

Lautaro said Argentina dominated the match against the Saudis and did not deserve to lose, having three goals ruled out for close offside calls by VAR.

Now they will face Mexico's low-scoring, injury-hit squad that bore out the pre-tournament pessimism in their first game, drawing 0-0 against Poland and only avoiding defeat thanks to a stunning save from veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

"We are very optimistic and I think we lost because of small details, due to our own mistakes. We have studied our next rival and I think we are ready," Lautaro said.

Coach Lionel Scaloni said that Lionel Messi is fit and ready to play despite reports of a possible ankle injury and that he believes his squad has what it take to rebound from their opening defeat.

"When you are knocked out you have to get up, and my players are more than capable of doing so," Scaloni said.

"We will not change the way we play because of the loss to Saudi Arabia. I can make a change or two in the selection but not in our system, that is not in question.

"This group will leave everything they've got on the pitch to recover from that heavy blow."

More in this section

France v Australia - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group D - Al Janoub Stadium Didier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeats
UCD v Waterford - SSE Airtricity League Promotion / Relegation Play-off Danny Searle signs new long-term contract with Waterford 
Wales v Iran - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group B - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Last-gasp double keeps Iran in World Cup after Wales thriller
<p>Wales manager Robert Page (Adam Davy/PA)</p>

Robert Page admits Wales deserved defeat as Iran dent World Cup hopes

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.322 s