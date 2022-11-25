Danny Searle signs new long-term contract with Waterford 

Waterford manager Danny Searle has signed a new long-term contract with the Blues, the club have confirmed.

The 44-year-old Englishman replaced Ian Morris in June and led the Frist Division side to the playoff decider, where they were edged out by UCD.

Owner Andy Pilley and the former Aldershot coach held talks about 'the direction of the club' and Searle has now agreed a new contract.

“I’m delighted to get this deal signed and get planning for 2023," he said. "I’m proud of the work that we’ve done since I came in during the summer but we have much more to do.

“The potential at the club is huge and that’s what we’ll be looking to reach over the coming years.

“This is a long-term project for the club and I, so to get this contract sorted means that securing a squad for 2023 is now our main focus.

“I’ve had great support from the club owner Andy and from everybody at the RSC since I arrived here. The fans have been outstanding; and I feel like Waterford is the place to be for me now. Roll on 2023.”

Andy Pilley added: “We’re delighted to give Danny a new contract at the club – we feel he’s the right man to help get Waterford back where we belong.

“This is a really exciting era for the club as we aim to get back into the Premier Division, and we feel Danny is the first of many pieces we intend to put in place in the coming weeks.

“He’s popular with the supporters and has really bought into the club, the city and me as an owner since I arrived at the club. We can now focus on recruiting a squad capable of winning the First Division this season!”