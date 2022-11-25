Today at the World Cup: can the Welsh dragon roar to life? 

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Group B: Wales v Iran, Al Rayyan Stadium, 10 am: The inflatable dragons have been unleashed. Pictures of Welsh players splashing about at their base gave a sense of the calm and craic that has got them this far. Friday and Iran offer them a chance for a first group stage win ever.

Group A: Qatar v Senegal, Al Thumama Stadium, 1pm: Can Qatar possibly recover from their opening night mortification? Are they any good anyway? Senegal and the rest of us will find out pretty sharpish you reckon. The African champions were solid against the Dutch but badly missed Sadio Mané. A cutting edge is needed.

Group A: Netherlands v Ecuador, Khalifa Stadium, 4pm: Who will be the first team through to the knockout stages? Louis van Gaal’s Dutch were good but not close to great until some late changes helped them unlock Senegal. We have no idea how good Ecuador actually are, given Qatari limitations.

Group B: England v USA, Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm: From Boston Harbour to the azure waters of the Persian Gulf…it’s time for another tea party. Gareth Southgate went with a back four against Iran and it paid off handsomely. America’s pacy attack offers much more threat however. It’s likely to be lively.

Qatar question: After 12 years of preparation will it all be over within six days? No World Cup host nation has ever been eliminated after two games. With ignominy awaiting, and with big brother neighbours Saudi Arabia purring, can the Maroons avoid red faces?

Stadium fact: The only stadium not built from scratch for this great carnival of concrete, Khalifa Stadium has been around since the mid-70s with plenty of facelifts here and there. Its biggest event before the football world showed up this month was the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

Who to Watch: His introduction eventually helped turn things Netherlands’ way in their opener and on Friday we’re likely to see Memphis Depay from the start. The Barcelona man has scored 21 in his last 24 for the Dutch and assisted a boatload more.

Did You Know: US coach Gregg Berhalter may not strike as a fashion icon but let the eyes drop to the footwear. The former Crystal Palace defender is what’s know stateside as a ‘sneakerhead’, with a vast collection of Nike Air Jordans. Against Wales, he debuted an unreleased pair.

Words: Joe Callaghan