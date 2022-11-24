Cristiano Ronaldo insists Man Utd chapter over after helping Portugal to win

The 37-year-old is a free agent after his acrimonious departure.
CLUB AND COUNTRY: Portugal's Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo during the win over Ghana.

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 19:47
PA Staff

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted his chapter at Manchester United was “closed” after he made World Cup history just two days after severing ties at Old Trafford to help Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in their opening Group H match.

Ronaldo, who is a free agent after his acrimonious break-up with United, became the first player to score in five World Cup final tournaments when he tucked away Portugal’s first from the penalty spot.

Andre Ayew’s equaliser briefly looked like it would spoil Portugal’s party, but a quickfire double from Joao Felix and substitute Rafael Leao restored the advantage before Osman Bukari hit a late second for Ghana.

Speaking in Portuguese, which was translated by FIFA, Ronaldo said: “This was a beautiful moment in my fifth World Cup.

“We started with our good foot. It is very important to win. We know that in these competitions our first match is crucial.

“But also, on the record of being the only first player in five World Cups to score, that is something which makes me very proud.

“I am very happy that the team got a good result, it was a tough game but a good result.”

Ronaldo, who was named the official player of the match, took just one question from reporters, only touching briefly on his fall-out with United.

“It was an important step and we won,” he said. “It was a week that finished this chapter, it is closed.

“We wanted to start of with the good foot. We won, I could help my team – and all the rest does not matter.”

<p>TRIBUTE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot. Picture: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez</p>

