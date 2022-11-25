Generous hosts may ease African struggle for goals

The sample size may be small. But it’s stark.

Africa’s World Cup is five games old. There have been two draws and three defeats. And until the second half at Stadium 974 on Thursday night, when Ghana finally came to life, there had been over seven hours of football without a goal. As it is, the two that Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari got in vain against Portugal still leave African teams on course for a goalscoring cliff-fall in the context of recent World Cup history.

It was in parts ironic and parts illuminating then as Aliou Cisse and Kalidou Koulibaly sat down to ponder Senegal’s second outing here in Qatar, against the host nation at Al Thumama Stadium on Friday, that all of the focus was on the other end of the field.

Both manager and captain were peppered with questions about the status of Edouard Mendy, the goalkeeper who had conceded two late goals to the Netherlands in their opener, neither of which he had fared well on. Both emphatically expressed their faith in the Chelsea No.1.

Eventually the conversation did creep further up the pitch. Koulibaly, the man who captained his country to continental glory earlier this year, is all too aware of how the confederation has struggled. His focus is all on his own team and he is clear that if the African champions are to turn things around, they have to turn possession and territory statistics into numbers on the scoreline.

“We should have drawn against the Netherlands team,” insisted the veteran defender. “We knew it was going to be decided by the little details. It's a shame we couldn't score that first goal because we had chances. Now we have two finals to play. We are going to give everything against Qatar to be able to play a decider against Ecuador. I think that, in defence, we were solid.”

It can be easy to gather teams from one confederation and bundle them together to make a wider judgement. However after a full round of fixtures now, the numbers do point to attacking issues. Before the Ghanaians got going it had been four-straight shutouts and, among Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon, not a whole lot of chances created either. Ayew and Bukari ensured it wasn’t a full first-week blank slate but two goals in five games is a pitiful return. In both the 2018 and 2014 World Cups African teams averaged over a goal a game, scoring 16 in 15 games in Russia and Brazil.

As Brazil and Serbia became the last two teams to get their tournament underway at a particularly loud Lusail on Thursday night, an early trend is that goals are coming in bunches at this tournament. We’ve had four goalless draws in five days after just one in the entirety of Russia 2018.

The problem for the African teams is that the players who can often be relied upon to get them — in bunches or otherwise — are not here. There’s an argument that the four best attackers from the continent are all missing. Senegal lamented the absence of Sadio Mané in their opener when a tight game turned on Louis van Gaal’s ability to call on Memphis Depay’s services for the final half hour.

Mané is missing out through misfortune but the circumstances of a wild final stretch to African qualification also ruled their most potent threats out of Qatar. Mo Salah, Riyad Mahrez and Victor Osimhen all got within one game of here before failing to clinch. So it’s left to a mix of far-from-prolific veterans and lesser-tested young talents to fill the void.

As Senegal approach what they hope will be the perfect platform to get things firing — a Qatari side who looked so dreadfully limited on their opening night — Cisse will likely again turn to a front three of Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia and Krepin Diatta. Combined they have 96 caps and just 15 goals. Alone, Mané scored 34 in 93 internationals. Again, it’s stark.

After the hurt of Russia four years ago when no African team progressed beyond the group stages, Senegal carried the endorsement of many experts and observers as not just a side to make it beyond of the group but to do some damage once out of it. Koulibaly sounded very much like a man who knows the weight of both those endorsements and the hopes of his country, even allowing for the crippling loss of their talisman.

“We are still determined because we know that there is something that we can achieve during this World Cup and we still believe in our chances,” he added. "Our young players will have to show themselves during the next two games.

“It won’t be easy. We started with a loss and we do have our backs against the wall but we are the lions and we will try for six points out of six. Our mentality will be like that of warriors.”

Breaking their duck early against Qatar would go a long way to inching their backs off that wall. And to inching Africa’s averages back to where they need to be.