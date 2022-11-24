Barry Coffey puts pen-to-paper on new contract at Cork City FC

The 21-year-old midfielder has committed to the Rebel Army for the upcoming campaign. 
Barry Coffey puts pen-to-paper on new contract at Cork City FC

STAYING PUT: Barry Coffey, Cork City in action against Charles Mutate, Athlone Town. Pic: Ray Ryan

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 17:05
Shane Donovan

Midfielder Barry Coffey has signed a new contract at Cork City FC.

Coffey has been an integral part of Colin Healy's recently promoted side, having joined the club permanently in the summer, following two spells on loan from Celtic.

He made 27 league appearances for the club in 2022, scoring 14 goals on the way to the First Division title.

Included in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year recently, securing fan-favourite Coffey for the 2023 Premier Division campaign would have been seen as a top priority for Cork City, and Healy shared his delight on getting the deal over the line.

“Since Barry came in, on loan initially, I think everyone could see the kind of player he is. He has a real eye for goal, scoring 18 league goals since he came in first. 

"The great thing is that he has got some very important goals for us in big games as well, so he has made a big contribution since he joined. I know the fans really took to him from the start, and he has a great relationship with them. He’s had a very good season and we are looking forward to seeing him kick on now in 2023.”

21-year-old Coffey spoke of his eagerness to get going in the Premier Division with City, and the Turner's Cross faithful.

"Since I first came into the club on loan in July of 2021, I have really enjoyed playing for Cork City and the support we have got from the fans has been unbelievable. They have been brilliant to me since I signed and I am really looking forward to playing for this club in the Premier Division. 

"We love playing in front of big crowds in Turner’s Cross every second week, and I am sure that they will all be right behind us again next season.”

Coffey is the City third player to put pen-to-paper on a new deal in recent weeks, following in the footsteps of striker Cian Murphy and club captain Cian Coleman.

More in this section

Football for All - Futsal in the Yard Evan Ferguson's Ireland ambition clear as a bell after senior debut 
Shelbourne v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Stephen Henderson appointed Longford Town manager for 2023
WCup Switzerland Cameroon Soccer Murat Yakin hails ‘mature performance’ as Switzerland squeeze past Cameroon
<p>FRUSTRATION: South Korea's Son Heung-min has a shot on goal against Uruguay at the Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.</p>

'Gentle Monster' Son fails to add to Asian sides' World Cup eastern promise 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.242 s