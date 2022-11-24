Barry Coffey puts pen-to-paper on new contract at Cork City FC

Midfielder Barry Coffey has signed a new contract at Cork City FC.

Coffey has been an integral part of Colin Healy's recently promoted side, having joined the club permanently in the summer, following two spells on loan from Celtic.

He made 27 league appearances for the club in 2022, scoring 14 goals on the way to the First Division title.

Included in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year recently, securing fan-favourite Coffey for the 2023 Premier Division campaign would have been seen as a top priority for Cork City, and Healy shared his delight on getting the deal over the line.

“Since Barry came in, on loan initially, I think everyone could see the kind of player he is. He has a real eye for goal, scoring 18 league goals since he came in first.

"The great thing is that he has got some very important goals for us in big games as well, so he has made a big contribution since he joined. I know the fans really took to him from the start, and he has a great relationship with them. He’s had a very good season and we are looking forward to seeing him kick on now in 2023.”

21-year-old Coffey spoke of his eagerness to get going in the Premier Division with City, and the Turner's Cross faithful.

"Since I first came into the club on loan in July of 2021, I have really enjoyed playing for Cork City and the support we have got from the fans has been unbelievable. They have been brilliant to me since I signed and I am really looking forward to playing for this club in the Premier Division.

"We love playing in front of big crowds in Turner’s Cross every second week, and I am sure that they will all be right behind us again next season.”

Coffey is the City third player to put pen-to-paper on a new deal in recent weeks, following in the footsteps of striker Cian Murphy and club captain Cian Coleman.