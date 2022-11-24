'Gentle Monster' Son fails to add to Asian sides' World Cup eastern promise 

Uruguay 0

South Korea 0

The most gentle monster. On this day, and in keeping with this season, just too gentle.

Son Heung Min, the face of football on this continent where the world has gathered, couldn’t find the moment to give Korea and the Asian confederation another soul-stirring triumph to follow in the footsteps of Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The reigning Premier League top scorer but a scorer in just two of 19 games for Tottenham Hotspur this year, Son was far from alone at Education City Stadium as Uruguay and Korea served up Qatar’s fourth scoreless draw.

It wasn’t for the want of trying: they shared 16 shots but not a one on target. Lots of trying though. Which seems fitting for the talisman of the home continent. Son never stops trying. On national duty, as Korean captain, he carries the hopes and expectations and love of the nation on his slight shoulders and tries not to let it flatten him.

While the Asian Player of the Year award takes a leaf out of professional boxing’s book with at least three too many organisations crowing a champion, he is the unified, undisputed title holder. In the first World Cup played on Asian soil for two decades, he is their superstar.

In his homeland he is something altogether bigger, a figure of almost unimaginable consequence and besotted adoration. We’re 20 years on from Ahn Jung Hwan, the Busan boom and Korea’s golden summer of 2002. It could be a lifetime ago when you consider how globalised the game is. And yet we still can’t quite grasp the scale of the stardom of Sonny.

The brands, however, clearly can: Burberry, Calvin Klein, Tiger Beer, Adidas. All of the partnership posts on Son’s Instagram account from recent days and weeks tell you everything you need to know about how many people follow his every move and moment with devotion. One of his final endorsement deals was with the Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster.

“His personality is a huge part of it. People think of Son not just like a footballer but like he’s family,” Korean football writer Sungmo Lee told The Times on Wednesday. His Spurs manager has spoken of how he’d like the striker to be family, the kind of man Antonio Conte wants his daughter to marry.

Gentle Monster have been around since 2011 but based on name alone seem a near perfect partner for the split Son personalties, divided by these white lines. This is not to suggest that Son’s approach to goalscoring, goal-creating and working every sinew for the team is monstrous in the Kong or Godzilla sense. Think more Monsters Inc. — box office numbers (until lately) but still cuddly.

The eyewear deal may have been in the works ahead of time. If it was, what luck. They got what the marketing folks call brand activation from their ambassador’s facial fracture, the captain sporting a black eye mask that many of his countrymen and women in the stands were mimicking in solidarity.

After the anthems and with Education City filling up nicely, there he was standing politely off to the side, pennant in one hadn’t waiting for Uruguay’s Diego Godin and the formalities. No interrupting, no hurrying. Gentle.

It started cagey and patient. It was 12 minutes until Son got a proper bit of possession. When he did, the cheers and adulation rumbled up and around the bowl. A cluster of Koreans close to our vantage point made for a fascinating study in the reverence. The noise would reach an immediate high pitch, and as long as he was on the ball stay there. Stay in a place of stress and anxiety and passion that you’d usually reserve for, well, loved ones. For family.

Two altogether different talents and temperaments at the other end were busy too though. Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez foraged to find something against a back four that often times became a six.

On 22 minutes, the Liverpool man produced his party piece. A delicious cross-field ping from Jose Giminez found Facundo Pellistri on the right and his cross flashed in front of goal where Nunez fresh-aired it. A huge chance gone.

Five minutes later Son was released with a Harry Kane-esque ball in behind. He scorched after it and the Korean masses rose to watch and worry. He skinned Martin Caceres and Fede Valverde and fired one at goal but Mathias Olivera headed clear.

In this, a group that looks wide open, it was a tight tussle. But chances came. Shortly after the half hour lone striker Hwang Ui Jo skied over when he had to score. Before the break Godin, absolutely imperious throughout, rose like a man who has been here as many times as he has and rattled the base of the post with a header.

Clement Turpin added just a minute of time, which told you how much the ball had been in play without enough penetration. Son, the last man off the field and getting 15 minutes of relief from the mask, would have hoped for a more open second half.

It came… barely and belatedly. With midfield duo Jung Woo Young and Hwang In Beom dogged and determined against a more vaunted Uruguayan trio, Korea found some control. Six minutes after the break, Son roamed in off the left and across the edge of the box and looked primed to fire off a shot only for a stunning last-ditch Giminez tackle.

There was more of that. More of the nearly. The almost. A World Cup that already had three 0-0 draws to its name was edging towards another. Nunez broke with purpose and threat on 63 minutes but waited much too long to cross to Suarez. The veteran then gave way to another in Edinson Cavani.

Korea dropped deeper now, a dangerous development given the added presence in the box. Nunez flashed another across the area and when the clock ticked towards 90, Valverde did what he does so well, found calm amid chaos and unleashed a rasper that rocketed high off the post. Mere seconds later, Son found time to drag another wide from distance as we finished without any of them hitting the target.

Portugal and Ghana await Korea and its kingpin. A little more monster would be nice.

South Korea (4-3-3): Kim Seunggyu 7; Kim Mooonhwan 7, Kim Minjae 8, Kim Younggwon 7, Kim Jinsu 6; Jung Wooyoung 8, Hwang Inbeom 8, Lee Jaesung 6 (Junho Son 74); Son Heungmin 7, Hwang Uijo 5 (Cho Guesung 74), Na Sangho 6.

Booked: Cho, Bento.

Uruguay (4-4-2): Rochet 7; Cáceres 6, Godín 9, Giménez 8, Olivera 7 (Vina 79); Valverde 7, Vecino 7 (De La Cruz 79), Bentancur 8, Pellistri 7 (Varela 87); Núñez 7, Suárez 6 (Cavani 63).

Booked: Caceres.

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA) 9

Att: 41,663