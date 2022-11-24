Evan Ferguson's Ireland ambition clear as a bell after senior debut 

The familiar sound of Jimmy Finnerty’s bell at Lansdowne Road brought the reality of his ascension home to Evan Ferguson.

Being introduced for his Ireland senior debut last Thursday against Norway, having just turned 18, could be reflected upon as a watershed for curing the country’s striker shortage.

Ferguson has been hotly tipped for stardom since making his Bohemians debut at 14 but progressing to a Premier League player for Brighton and Hove Albion upgraded the prediction beyond hype.

A second appearance off the bench in Sunday’s narrow win over Malta catapults the Meathman into contention for the Euro qualifiers, starting on March 27 at home to France.

“I just remember watching the games, parking about 20 minutes away and having to walk over that bridge,” he explained of his previous experience as an Ireland fan.

“Wearing the jersey in, everyone chanting and all that. Then, do you know the man with the bell?

“Just hearing that, and then when you hear it when you’re playing it’s like ‘you’re actually doing something’.”

Ferguson would have beaten Robbie Keane’s record as the youngest-ever goalscorer for his country had his late effort in Malta not been blocked but he’s too modest to consider himself a trailblazer.

He even had a former Seagulls teammate in Leo Østigård marking him for his initial exposure to the highest level.

The tall striker added: “I was in the provisional squad so, while waiting, I got a call off the manager Stephen Kenny the morning before it, just letting me know I was going to be in the full squad.

“It just went very quickly, that’s all I remember. He just said ‘right, you’re coming on’.

The shin guards were on and the next minute or so I was on the pitch. I didn’t really have much time to think about it. I just had to get on there and try to do something.

“I would have met him (Østigård) and been around training with him. He’s a good player, off at Napoli now, I got on with him.

“He’s tough, he scored a good goal as well. He’s an aggressive defender. You have to get used to those kind of things.

"I think everybody wants to be involved in the squad for March. I just have to see how your form is and try to keep pushing on. The manager will pick the squad he thinks is best to get us qualified." - Evan Ferguson was speaking at an FAI Football For All Futsal In The Yard event in Scoil Chiaráin, Glasnevin.