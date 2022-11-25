Doha Diary: Stephen Kenny checks in to get a taster of Qatar's World Cup 

The Doha Diary — 24/11

The FAI’s World Cup gets going

Stephen Kenny is due here in Qatar in the next 24 hours with the Ireland manager having revealed earlier this month that Saturday’s Group D clash between France and Denmark was the first thing on his agenda.

Kenny defended his presence here as he said it offered him an invaluable chance to scout the two top seeds from Ireland’s daunting Euro 2024 qualification group. And he was right.

“I am only there for five nights, I get to see France twice, I get to see Holland,” Kenny had said.

This is all fine to us. What we don’t yet understand is why having made the decision to come here why he didn’t arrive a mere day earlier to take in the suddenly very tasty meeting between the Netherlands and Ecuador, which would have increased his scouting mission by a solid 33 per cent. Perhaps the schedule will have been tweaked accordingly.

+++

Ecuador market is cracked…by Ecuador

A breathless release from FIFA PR chiefs yesterday boasted that “the opening game between was watched by an average of 3.3 million viewers, with a peak audience of 3.6 million, in Ecuador. This represented a 109% increase in viewership of the opening game.” Yes, what an incredible sign of success of Qatar 2022 that audiences in Ecuador were so keen to take in an opener featuring Qatar and…Ecuador! They’ve cracked it.

+++

An education on pop pedigree

Look, Irish presence has been wafer thin on the ground here so five days in, we’re taking what we can get. The FIFA shuttle that ferried a largely South Korean delegation to Education City Stadium for the afternoon clash with Uruguay provided a brief taste of home.

The DJ, who also happened to be driver, didn’t opt for the Korean-Pop superstars BTS who had featured in the opening ceremony here but instead it was a Westlife megamix that blared out along the highways of Doha. Enough to bring a tear to a Sligo reporter’s eye.

+++

Crusaders stuck at the security gate

With another England match day on deck here Friday, we’ll (hopefully) be treated to a few more instalments to follow their fans’ first viral moment of Qatar 2022.

The video of two England fans being turned away from by stadium security due to their slightly insensitive choice of clothing for the occasion — full chain mail crusader costume with sword and shield accessories — was trending on Twitter Thursday. And rightfully so.

In the words of Sky Sports’ Rob Wotton, the episode begs the question: ‘does it highlight the need for education on issues like this?’

+++

Perils of the job all too unclear

The pratfalls haven’t only been among England’s travelling hordes unfortunately. With this World Cup feeling ever more like an Olympics, the main media centre is a hub that we are pretty much forced to spend time at. A huge, hulking conference centre, the press working area is bisected by an ever-so-slightly raised gangway, there for style purposes alone.

Given FIFA’s more antagonistic approach to the media this year, perhaps its unintended consequences were very much intended — like clockwork each day, some poor soul doesn’t see it coming and is sent tumbling down with a booming crash that echoes up into the vaulted ceilings. The VAR footage must be hilarious.