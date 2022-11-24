Áine O'Gorman becomes Shamrock Rovers women's first signing

O'Gorman departed Peamount United earlier this week.
Áine O'Gorman becomes Shamrock Rovers women's first signing

NEW HOOP: Áine O'Gorman.

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 12:11
Shane Donovan

Irish international Áine O'Gorman has become Shamrock Rovers women's first signing. 

Rovers will enter the Women's National League for the first time in 2023, and have made a big statement with the signing of the 33-year old.

Capped 114 times by Ireland, O’Gorman joins Rovers after a number of years with Peamount United, whom she departed earlier this week.

She has finished as WNL top-scorer in each of the last three seasons.

On signing for the Hoops, O’Gorman said, “I have had a great few years at Peamount, they have done a lot for women’s football and for me personally throughout my career for which I am very thankful. Signing for Shamrock Rovers is an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down and I’m really looking forward to the new challenge. 

"I am delighted to be joining such a big club, one that is putting the structures in place for the long-term growth and development of women’s football in Ireland.” 

 Women’s first team manager Collie O’Neill said, “I’m absolutely delighted to have Áine on board, she brings everything we need to help set the standards and culture we’re looking for both on and off the pitch. 

"Every time I’ve watched her play, I’ve been so impressed, she’s a very intelligent footballer with great awareness around her, She also has an unbelievable work ethic which will be of great benefit to our team.” 

 Head of Women’s football at SRFC, Jason Carey, said, “I have known Áine a long time, she is a legend of the game at WNL and International level. She is an unbelieve professional and role model who has set standards across the game for many years. We can’t wait to work with her in what will be a monumental year the women’s game and for Áine as she prepares for next year’s Women’s World Cup.

More in this section

WCup Switzerland Cameroon Soccer Breel Embolo fires Switzerland to a winning start against Cameroon
Liverpool v Bournemouth - Premier League - Anfield Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward to leave the club at end of season
Cork City FC enter multi-year partnership with Zeus packaging Cork City FC enter multi-year partnership with Zeus packaging
<p>Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is dejected at the end of the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Japan won 2-2.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)</p>

Raphael Honigstein: Hansi Flick’s Germany learned that they cannot trust each other

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.258 s