Football rumours: Manchester United could be bought by Amazon or Meta

Interest and speculation is mounting over who will become the new owners of Manchester United, with The Times reporting that tech and social media giants Amazon and Meta could be interested.

The Daily Telegraph reports Sir Jim Ratcliffe will bid for United. The billionaire declared his interest in doing so in the summer when rumours surfaced, and a source has told the paper that will now come to fruition. The paper also writes that the Glazers are looking for a price “comfortable in excess of £5billion”.