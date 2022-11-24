How many ways can Brazil conspire to lose this World Cup?

“The butterflies are smaller than before.”

The man Brazilians call ‘Professor’ was in his element, in front of an auditorium explaining as many aspects of his approach to o jogo bonito as time would allow. And the butterflies? They certainly did seem to be smaller.

Tite, Brazil’s head coach, was initially flanked by Thiago Silva, the country’s captain, as the world’s press peppered the Chelsea defender with questions. Once Silva's time had elapsed, the Professor took charge of proceedings.

He reflected on the dilemmas in front of him, with arguably the most richly talented squad in Qatar; he reflected on the fact that he has got a second bite at this most yearned-for cherry, when no previous coach did; as someone who has previously worked in these parts, he reflected on the unique nature of this winter World Cup in the desert heat. Most of all though, Tite reflected calm.

Things didn’t work out for him in 2018 but it was an understandable exit from a team with too many question marks. They arrive here four years later regenerated, retooled and stuffed to the gills with threats. They were the pre-tournament favourites and given the implosion of Argentina and Germany’s surrender to Japan, that status is probably strengthened.

"The fact that I’m still a coach is a change of paradigm,” he said. "The fact we didn't win in 2018, that increases our chances of winning. We now have the whole picture: the beginning the middle and end. That gives us a higher chance.”

Take one look at the squad and it becomes clear how Brazil can justify the odds and win it all. But what about the pitfalls? With the drought stretching to 20 years now, what are the ways that Tite and Brazil can once again lose the World Cup?

The problem of plenty

That this is the first issue tells you the position of strength. Tite is spoiled with attacking talent particularly. Against Serbia on Thursday he will likely deploy a front three with Neymar not among them but tucked behind on the left of a midfield V. The trio up top will be Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Raphinha. Which leaves Gabriel Jesus, Rodrygo, Antony and Gabriel Martinelli in reserve.

With Thiago Silva continuing to defy time, one of Marquinhos or Eder Militao will also miss out. Brazil also boast the two best goalkeepers in the world. It’s tempting to dismiss these all as luxuries but they’re also conundrums, a vexing puzzle to find balance. Tite believes it has found him. “It’s a coincidence that we have a well-balanced team,” he said. “I will not be flattered by compliments [for that].”

Should that balance in fact prove much harder to find on the fields of Qatar there will be no compliments, only consternation.

Keeping Neymar blinkered

After two World Cups in which all hopes rested on the golden one’s shoulders, Brazil have matured beyond that. Which should be a good thing but with Neymar, we just never know. Has he matured enough with them?

At his best, unplayable. At his worst, unbearable. You think back to his exhibitions of both sides in Russia and recall how it ended up distracting and even derailing the team. His third World Cup meets him as a 30-year-old who is just two goals shy of Pele’s all-time record. For the Seleção to be on song, they need Neymar to talk with his actions.

“Now, with a different preparation without injury or worry, we see a better Neymar and the best of all, is he is humble,” skipper Silva said. “Our group makes Neymar even more at ease with us.”

Full-back stocks looking threadbare

With FIFA expanding squads to 26, Tite responded by bringing a mascot. That’s perhaps harsh on Dani Alves, a player who has enjoyed one of the most prolific club careers in the modern game. But six months shy of his 40th birthday, and having played 12 club games in Mexico this season, his presence here should be a bit of a flashing red light.

The full-back division is undoubtedly Brazil’s weakest, Alves joined by Danilo and Alex Sandro, both 31, and Alex Telles, 30 in a couple of weeks. It is the Juventus duo of Danilo and Alex Sandro who’ll start but neither have been in particularly good form. The worries around Alves are clear and Telles has struggled for game time at Sevilla too.

When attacking, Tite likes to have his full backs stretch opponents as their wide players tend to creep in and that’s where all four have strengths. But defensively there is cause for concern. Teams could find room — and joy — in behind both flanks.

Keeping it local has global implications

Speaking to Brazilian pundits and experts around the team after Tite had exited stage left yesterday the most common concern related not so much the personnel but preparation.

Brazil had been desperate to test themselves against European opposition ahead of this World Cup. For a moment after they’d clinched qualification, they were even prepared to play a reserve side for their remaining fixtures and bring the first team to Europe. That was nixed. Covid-19 and the UEFA Nations League have also frustrated these hopes.

Remarkably, since Belgium scuppered their dreams of ending the drought in Russia four years ago, a meeting with Czech Republic in January 2019 is their lone European test. Serbia will provide an early barometer of how costly this all proves to be.

Good luck is not bottomless

Every contending nation has mapped out a route for this uniquely scheduled tournament and seen their plans begin to tear as injuries made an impact. Every contender except Brazil, that is.

Another luxury for Tite was selecting from a fully stacked deck with not even a scare disrupting his deliberations. But what if that good fortune runs into a new reality out here? What, for instance, would an injury to Casemiro mean for his preferred shape and balance? When Silva was suspended for the 2014 semi-final with Germany, Dante came in and it was an inferno. There is more depth now of course but not everywhere.

Tite’s equally professorial assistant Cléber Xavier was illuminating as he discussed the “two models” Brazil plan to utilise here. If their luck runs out, two may not be nearly enough.