Shay Given and Linda Gorman inducted into FAI Hall of Fame

Shay Given and Linda Gorman are the latest names to be written into Irish soccer folklore after the international legends were inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame.

Given is one of the six Republic of Ireland Men's Senior Team centurions, having made 134 appearances throughout his international career.

Given turned out in green at the 2012 and 2016 UEFA European Championships in addition to the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Over the course of a 20-year international career, he served as captain on six separate occasions.

The Donegal native played 451 times in the English top-flight, a record for an Irish player, while also winning the FA Cup with Manchester City, the UEFA Intertoto Cup with Newcastle United, and was twice named to the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Dubliner Gorman was part of the first-ever Ireland Women's Senior Team that beat Wales 3-2 in May 1973.

Gorman went on to become the first female manager of the Ireland Women's Team in 1991.

WORTHY RECIPIENT: Linda Gorman is presented with her Hall of Fame Award by FAI Chief Operating Officer David Courell. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Accepting her award today from FAI Chief Operating Officer David Courell, Linda Gorman said: “I am delighted to receive this award which has been 50 years in the making since I first played for Ireland. It is tremendous to receive this award on my own behalf but also I accept this on behalf of all the players, coaches and officials I played with and worked with over the years.”

Given added: “It is such an honour to see my name on the list of Hall of Fame winners alongside the likes of John Giles, Paul McGrath, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Liam Brady and Liam Tuohy to name just some of the legends who have received this award before me. Playing for Ireland always meant so much to me, it was the world to me, and I am delighted with this recognition.”

This is the fourth successive year that a male and female recipient have been honoured together in this category.