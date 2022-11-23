Sligo Rovers reveal plans to  redevelop Showgrounds

Sligo Rovers have taken the next step in their masterplan by lodging planning permission to redevelop the Showgrounds into an 6,100 all-seater stadium.

Under the plans, the League of Ireland Premier Division club is to replace the current Jinks Avenue Stand and build a new stand at the Church Hill Road end.

Other facets of the blueprint include installing a roof on their Pet Stop End, enclosing the stands to avoid gaps and enlarging the pitch to meet Uefa Category 3 requirements.

According to the club, the stands designed by Rhatigan Architects focus on capturing the special match-night atmosphere in the Showgrounds, with the three new roofs joined to enhance the feeling of enclosure and to assist in capturing and containing the noise of the supporters.

Pending receipt of planning permission in early 2023, Sligo’s next step will entail the pursuance of various funding streams to bring this exciting project to the next stage, encompassing detailed design and tendering.

"This is a great day for Sligo Rovers Football Club and the first phase of our Masterplan we announced last year," said Sligo Rovers Chairman Tommy Higgins.

''In order to stay competitive in the Premier Division we have to bring more income into the club and the Showgrounds redevelopment is a vital part of our plans".

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill added: “Sligo Rovers to me epitomise all that is great about League of Ireland football with their commitment to providing the best pathways for male and female players of all ages.

“These plans for The Showgrounds also confirm the club’s desire to provide the very best facilities for all their players, members and supporters and they provide an example of how we can all work together – our clubs, the FAI and local and national Government – to drive Irish football forward.”

Meanwhile, Conor Hoey has stepped down as Drogheda United Chairman after four years but remain on their board in their quest to attract external investment.

Joanna Byrne takes over on an interim basis until their AGM, becoming one of the first female chairpersons in the League and the only current female chairperson across all 20 League of Ireland clubs.