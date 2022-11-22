Harry Kane to have scan on ankle ahead of United States clash

The 29-year-old provided two assists in the Three Lions’ 6-2 win against Iran
Harry Kane to have scan on ankle ahead of United States clash
Harry Kane goes down in pain against Iran (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 22:06
Simon Peach

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a scan on his right ankle before Friday’s World Cup match against the United States.

The 29-year-old provided two assists in the Three Lions’ 6-2 win against Iran as they opened the tournament with a bang on Monday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Kane had England fans’ hearts in mouths early in the second half when he went down gripping his right foot in pain after being caught by a poor Morteza Pouraliganji challenge.

Harry Kane goes down after Morteza Pouraliganji’s challenge (Nick Potts/PA)

The skipper managed to play on until the 75th minute but was seen leaving the ground with a slight limp and his right ankle lightly strapped.

The Football Association remained tight-lipped about Kane’s fitness the following day but it is understood the striker is to undergo a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.

England manager Gareth Southgate had downplayed concerns over his fitness in the press conference immediately following the Iran game.

“I think Harry’s fine,” the manager said of the 2018 Golden Boot winner.

“I mean, it obviously looked a bad tackle but he carried on in the game and we took him off, really, because we felt it was a moment we could do that.”

More in this section

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League - Villa Park Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd legacy not damaged by early exit – Rio Ferdinand
Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Manchester United v Real Madrid - Old Trafford Cristiano Ronaldo exit is best for both parties – Rio Ferdinand
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford Glazer family announce plans to explore sale of Manchester United
EnglandKanePlace: International
<p>APPOINTED: Niamh O'Mahony. Pic: George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile</p>

Former Cork City director Niamh O’Mahony wins election to join FAI board

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.228 s