Germany eager to right the wrongs of last World Cup

Joshua Kimmich is desperate for Germany to right the wrongs of their disastrous World Cup campaign of four years ago.

The Germans travelled to Russia as defending champions, but were quickly back home having finished bottom of their group after shock defeats by Mexico and South Korea.

Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich was a member of that squad and has been waiting a long time to banish the memories, starting against Japan on Wednesday.

"Our motivation is huge," said the 27-year-old. "We know that was terrible what happened and we have had quite the wait, four-and-a-half years.

"Tomorrow it will be very important to start with a good game. The first game is extremely important. At the Euros we lost the first game and we didn't win that. It was quite an experience and I hope tomorrow we will be winning."

Germany will be without winger Leroy Sane, who picked up a knee injury in training, but forward Thomas Muller is fit.

Coach Hansi Flick hopes Sane will be available for the crunch Group E game against Spain at the weekend.

"Leroy is a player who really can make a difference and turn a game around," said Flick.

"We hope he will be able to play on Sunday. The medical staff are working towards that.

"Thomas is definitely an option. Today in our practice he did his job very well. We were happy with him so, yes, we have one option more."

Flick admitted Saudi Arabia's surprise win over Argentina has certainly sharpened the focus.

"We saw today that everything is possible, but that makes it so beautiful and interesting," he added. "Never underestimate your opponent."

Eight of the 26-strong Japan squad play in Germany, including captain and former Southampton defender Maya Yoshida, who is with Schalke.

Yoshida said: "The first match is the challenging one, to win this group it's a very important match.

"We need to be courageous. Germany is a top team, it's not easy, but each one of us works hard. We have good qualities and we are united. This is the key.

"They have good qualities, speed and pace and technical ability. There will probably be less opportunities attacking."

Coach Hajime Moriyasu reported no injury concerns ahead of Samurai Blue's final training session on Tuesday.

He added: "The players and the staff, we feel the same. We would like to go to the round of 16 and further, for us it's going to be about changing history. That's the target we feel."

Japan, who are heading into their seventh consecutive World Cup, have reached the last 16 on three occasions but never gone to the quarter-finals.