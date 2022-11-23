World Cup today: Germany and Spain launch campaigns

Fixtures (all times Irish).

Group F: Morocco v Croatia, Al Bayt Stadium, 10 am: The 2018 finalists are back but the concern may be that they’re four years older rather than four years better. Fresh blood has been hard found in Croatia and Morocco, with Hakim Ziyech back in the fold, may smell some blood of their own.

Group E: Germany v Japan Khalifa Stadium, 1pm: For the first time in 18 years, Die Mannschaft will begin a major tournament without Joachim Low in the dugout. Hansi Flick’s slow and steady regeneration may not have yet reached a point where Germany can win it all again. But it might just.

Group E: Spain v Costa Rica, Al Thumama Stadium, 4pm: In a group that very much looks like a straight shoot-out between two modern European powerhouses looking to rise again, Luis Enrique’s side will look to follow Germany’s lead. The final team to qualify Costa Rica look limited in opposition.

Group F: Belgium v Canada, Al Rayyan Stadium, 7pm: Like Croatia in the opener, Roberto Martinez and the Red Devils arrive with questions as to whether they are at the end rather than start of a journey. They’re still the second-ranked team in the tournament. Canada are back here for the first time in 36 years.

Qatar question: Opening night in Al Khor’s stunning but stuck-in-the-wastelands Al Bayt Stadium was a PR disaster for the host nation when it emptied out at half time. Morocco and Croatia will be the second game there. Let’s hope the locals stick around.

Stadium fact: About 20km west of Doha, Al Rayyan Stadium and the suburb from which it takes its name is basically the last stop before expanses of desert open ahead of you. After the tournament, Al-Rayyan SC, one of the best-supported sides in Qatar’s domestic league, will move back in.

Who to Watch: Let’s go off broadway: Alphonso Davies. Canada’s return to their first World Cup since 86 was achieved with their talisman missing seven of the 14 qualifiers. One of the game’s best left backs at Bayern Munich, he’ll operate much higher up here and will trouble Belgium.

Did You Know: That assumptions can often be false. Which is why we shouldn’t rush to them. Japan are not the shortest team at this World Cup. There are three smaller sides here: Ghana, Saudi Arabia and, somewhat surprisingly, Mexico shortest of all.