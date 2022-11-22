Roy Keane on Qatar: 'The World Cup shouldn't be here' 

NO FRONTIERS: Roy Keane was speaking on ITV on Tuesday morning.

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 10:21
Adrian Russell

Roy Keane has insisted the World Cup should not be hosted by Qatar because of the country's treatment of migrant workers, the LGBTQ community and other human rights issues.  

"The World Cup shouldn’t be here," the Corkman said on ITV's build-up to the Argentina versus Saudi Arabia game on Tuesday morning. 

"It shouldn’t be here. It’s been mentioned about corruption regarding FIFA, the way they treat migrant workers, gay people. That’s great that it’s been brought up they shouldn’t have the World Cup here.

"You can’t treat people like that. We all love football, we all love soccer and we’re on about spreading the game but just to dismiss human rights, forgetting it because there’s a football tournament isn’t right, it shouldn’t be here.

"We’re talking about common decency, how you treat people. Let’s get back to basics, treating people with decency, you’ve got to start and finish with that.’

England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Explained: Why so much stoppage time is being added on to World Cup 2022 matches

