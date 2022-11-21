Roy Keane: Kane and Bale should have taken stand

Roy Keane believes England captain Harry Kane and Wales skipper Gareth Bale should have “stuck to their guns” and worn anti-discrimination armbands in Monday’s World Cup games despite the threat of Fifa sanctions.

Kane had been due to wear the One Love armband against Iran on Monday afternoon, while Wales skipper Gareth Bale was due to wear it in the match against the United States later in the evening. A suspension is issued after two bookings in this tournament, meaning had either player been booked ahead of kick-off, they would already be walking a tightrope.