Van Gaal able to rely on bench power while Senegal miss Mane

Senegal 0 Netherlands 2

Sometimes a game gets what it’s missing. Sometimes it just can’t be found.

This World Cup had been served two matches that were over and done with by the 30-minute mark by the time Senegal and the Netherlands emerged at Al Thumama Stadium. Mercifully, they gave us our first contest. Played to a deafening soundtrack from the Senegalese drummers in the lower bowl who drove their beat into your chest and soul, it was absorbing and in brief moments captivating.

But it was missing something. Or more accurately two things, only one of which was on hand. With the clock having ticked rapidly to 60-odd minutes, Louis van Gaal turned to his bench for the kind of creative, incisive talent that both teams had lacked. Further up the sideline Aliou Cisse also turned to his bench. But his game-breaker wasn’t there.

Contorted into a new calendar for its Qatari overlords, this is a tournament that may be defined by those who aren’t here. Memphis Depay’s injury was only serious enough to limit him to 30 minutes here. Sadio Mané’s robbed him of the entire tournament and it of him in his absolute prime.

So it was Van Gaal who could try to give the game the goal it now badly needed. It took Depay 20-odd minutes but he helped find it. When a deep cross from Denzel Dumfries broke back out to Daley Blind, Depay scurried and then stopped to find space on the edge of the box. With his back to goal, the Barcelona striker fed Frankie De Jong who curled in a quite beautiful cross.

Cody Gakpo’s brave and brilliant run saw him meet the ball ahead of the onrushing Edouard Mendy and the Dutch had their lead — and the game finally got what it had been missing all along. Depay would have even more of a say in the second that sealed it in the ninth minute of added time. He’d given his side everything they needed.

"I never got the impression that we would lose today,” Van Gaal said afterwards.

For the first half hour or so the game didn’t need much at all. It was open and it was fluid. There was pace, pressure and errors and, more than anything, it had the pulse of a contest. A bloody good one. The band drummed on and on to give us a beat to go with the pulse. To give this World Cup some life.

Matthijs De Ligt’s life wasn’t being made easy. The Bayern centre back had been out of Van Gaal’s favour of late and Jurrien Timber had been expected to start. Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, the top scorer left in Senegal’s Mané-less squad, gave him a torrid time from the off.

Van Gaal had opted for Steven Berghuis alongside de Jong in the middle with Gakpo given rein in front of them. When Vincent Janssen and Steven Bergwijn were named to start up front, that rustling sound you heard was Daniel Levy rifling through some cabinets at Spurs HQ to see if there were any World Cup bonus clauses still valid.

De Jong dithered and wasted an incredible opening on 21 minutes but it felt like there’d be plenty more to come. As Sarr continued to torture De Ligt that sense was only emboldened. A first shot on target arrived on 31 minutes but there’d be more, right?

Wrong. The pace slowed enough for it to become a bit of a slog either side of the interval. It took 65 minutes before the first proper effort on goal. The giant Andries Noppert got down low to his left to stop a stinging drive from Boulaye Dia after a cheap giveaway from De Jong.

No journey to a World Cup is linear. However, Noppert’s route takes some serious beating. The 28-year-old had never been a starter in his life until 18 months ago, a career benchwarmer who this time two years ago was a rarely used reserve at Dordrecht, rock bottom in the Dutch second tier.

His parents pled with him to give up the ghost, find something more reliable. He did — a starting gig at Go Ahead Eagles, earning him a move to top-flight Heerenveen and then he got the call for Qatar, no caps to his name. His first would come on the biggest stage.

“Making my debut at the World Cup? It's special,” the tallest man at the tournament said after. “I think there's only one manager who can make something like that happen. You just need to be brave enough to make the decision. It doesn't matter if it's logical or not, there's only one man who makes this choice.”

Van Gaal sure is that man. At 71, he’s the man he’s always been. Noppert would keep the Netherlands in it until their breakthrough arrived, beating away a stinging drive from Leicester’s Nampalys Mendy with 15 minutes to go.

A minute later the attendance was announced as 41,721, peculiar for two reasons. The place only holds 40,000...and there was nowhere near that many here. Three games in and the crowd issues won’t go away. This was arguably the tastiest game on the schedule for the opening week and in the joint-smallest stadium. If organisers can’t sell this one out, then trouble beckons.

Group A will pick up next with Senegal meeting the hosts and the Dutch facing Ecuador, who looked plenty dangerous on Sunday. All of which made that opening goal so vital. When the Dutch got it Senegal hunted for an answer. Substitute Papa Gueye fired in another low rasper but Noppert got a strong left hand on it.

As the African champions moved further forward there were wide green spaces at the other end. At the death a clearance was knocked on by substitute Marten de Roon and Depay was off to the races. He bore down and fired a shot that Mendy parried into the path of Davy Klaassen who bundled it in. Three of Van Gaal’s subs had combined to seal the win.

In his managerial swansong, Van Gaal has been adamant that his side can win it all. “We are here to become world champions,” he reiterated as delighted Dutch fans streamed off into the Doha night.

Being able to turn to his star man in an hour of need ensured Van Gaal’s final quest got off on the right foot. How Cissé would have loved to have been able to do the same.

Senegal (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy 7; Sabalyn 6, Koulibaly 7, Cisse 7, Diallo 6 (Jakobs 62); Kouyate 7 (Gueye 74), Mendy 7, Gueye 8; Sarr 8, Dia 6 (Dieng 69), Diatta 7 (Jackson 74).

Booked: Mendy, Gueye.

Netherlands (3-4-1-2): Noppert 8; De Ligt 4, Van Dijk 7, Ake 6; Dumfries 7, Berghuis 6 (Koopmeiners 79), De Jong 7, Blind 6; Gakpo 7 (De Roon 90); Janssen 6 (Depay 62), Bergwijn 6 (Klaassen 79).

Goals: Gakpo (84), Klaasen (90+9).

Booked: De Ligt.

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil).

Att: 41,721.