Ronaldo makes surprise appearance at Portugal media session and insists: I speak when I want to

CR7 addresses storm over Talk TV interview, saying 'I'm sure it won't shake the changing room's concentration and focus'
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session at the Al Shahaniya Sports Club

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 08:53
James Whelan, Doha

Cristiano Ronaldo says he will "speak when he wants" and his row with Manchester United will not 'shake' his Portugal team at the World Cup.

Making a surprise appearance at a Portugal World Cup news conference on Monday, the team skipper said: "I don't have to think about what other people think. I speak when I want. The players know me really well for many years and know the type of person I am.

"In my life, the best timing is always my timing," Ronaldo said. "(We are) an ambitious group that is hungry and focused. So I'm sure it [the interview] won't shake the changing room's concentration and focus."

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo will lead Portugal into their opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.

"I'm feeling great, I'm recovered and I'm training well and ready to start the World Cup in the best way possible," said Ronaldo. "I feel that this Portugal squad has amazing potential. I think we can win for sure, but we need to focus on the next game. So, it's focusing in Ghana, get a win and go from there.

"We will see in the end who the best team is, but I believe Portugal is the best team in this World Cup. But we need to show it on the pitch."

“I am bulletproof. I wear an iron suit. Stop asking my teammates about me. Ask them about the World Cup. I don't care what other people think. I speak when I want to.

Callum Robinson celebrates scoring the first goal 20/11/2022

Callum Robinson gifted the winner as Ireland defeat Malta

