Louis van Gaal still doing things his way after all these years

Louis van Gaal is clearly enjoying himself. So, so clearly. Which, in itself, is a remarkable thing.

The eldest statesman in the State of Qatar, Van Gaal’s influence and impact on this tournament is significant, before a ball was even kicked. But we’ll get to that.

He’s 71 now and if it feels as though the sands of time are moving faster here in the desert that’s because they may well be. Van Gaal is ailing, battling an aggressive prostate cancer with no clear answer as to whether he has yet gained the upper hand. But, a half-century and more into this epic footballing life, on he goes.

He strode in to Conference Room 1 at the Qatar National Convention Centre on Sunday lunchtime not with the gait of a man who’ll soon be back at the oncologists but one who will soon be back where he has found fewer troubles in life — the sidelines of a World Cup stadium.

The Netherlands return to this, a stage they ought never be absent from, for the first time in eight years on Monday evening, Senegal there to meet them. The tournament record which Van Gaal resumes here reads: played 7, won 6, lost 1 (on penalties). But if so much of the chatter in the wider world is about his health and his prostate, it is another body part, one christened in that last campaign at Brazil 2014, that features more prominently in the Dutch discourse.

Gouden pik…golden cock. For which, we have Arjen Robben to thank - from then to eternity.

"Maybe Louis does have a golden cock", was the winger’s reasoning when asked how Van Gaal’s substitutions had turned a group game with Chile from deadlock into a 2-0 victory in Sao Paulo. Van Gaal’s response: "I don't know. Truus [his wife] has never told me that!”

While the English version was briefly the toast of Twitter timelines for a day or too then, it soon died off. Gouden pik, however, has come roaring back into the Dutch vernacular this year. Ahead of the draw in April, Van Gaal was asked which of the top seeds — seven daunting, one less so — he expected to get.

“Qatar…” he replied before reaching for another great Dutchism. “I always have luck hanging out of my ass.”

When it all worked out exactly as predicted, the country’s commentariat reached for the only logical reasoning. Mr Gouden Pik had done it again.

Luck came up a couple of times as Van Gaal and captain Virgil van Dijk spoke with the most relaxed clarity but focus and determination too on Sunday. Luck, the manager said, would have to play some part if another belief is to be realised. Van Gaal insisted three and four times that his team can win it all.

“You ask about expectations? I believe in this squad. In 2014, we became third with a squad that was of lesser quality. With this group I expect more. But it all depends…technical things, luck, you score at the right time. I think that we could become world champion."

Group A, with Senegal shorn of Sadio Mane, offers the Dutch a path past the African champions, Qatar and Ecuador to a likely last 16 date with the US or Wales, two wins away from a final. Verbalising his highest ambition, drilling such a belief into his players, gives him an advantage, he felt.

“Perhaps I may be able to benefit from a head start. I am saying it: we can become world champion. Whether we will become a champion is another thing.”

This is stint number three with the national team for Van Gaal. His first came crumbling down on a chaotic afternoon at Lansdowne Road when he ended with four strikers on the field and yet no way to break down a defence of Richard Dunne and Steve Staunton. There was plenty of redemption in Brazil 13 years on but this final chapter feels freer again.

Van Gaal was illuminating as he discussed how the game has changed but he hasn’t much over all these years, from greatness at Ajax and every other step along the way. There was a lightness to it all. When asked about the distraction of top scorer Memphis Depay, ruled out of the opener with injury, releasing a rap video with former teammate Quincy Promes, he held the translation earpiece to his ear as your granda would and said “I don’t listen to rap. That’s not my kind of music.” as Van Dijk giggled.

A question from a Spanish journalist brought us back to his influence on this tournament, on the game over the past three decades. Football has inherited much from US sport, a lot of it nonsense. But the kind of hybrid version of the coaching trees they talk about in the NFL showing players and coaches who have worked under Van Gaal would be as dense as a red wood.

The Spaniard asked about national team coach Luis Enrique calling Van Gaal the most influential coach in his life. That influence stretches to some of the lasting pillars of the German team too, to Marcus Rashford. Van Gaal will wrestle with whether to start PSV wonder kid Xavi Simons. The teenager is named after Xavi Hernandez, who Van Gaal mentored and partnered with Andres Iniesta for the first time in the early 2000s.

“I never changed. I never changed as a person,” he said. "I may have developed over the years. Of course I gained experience. But I still have the same vision I had when I started.”

There was room for one duel because it wouldn’t be Van Gaal if there wasn’t. A Dutch reporter asked him who would start in goal, with the three keepers brought here boasting eight caps between them. Later in the evening he'd confirm that it will be uncapped Andries Noppert. But first a verbal joust that went like so:

“Are you going to tell us [who will start]? … No … Why not? … I don’t have to … Was it difficult, that decision? … No … Why? … Because I’m reasonably convinced in my decision. It would be a bad thing if it was different.”

Mind and body, every part of it, focused on the task at hand. Louis van Gaal never changed.