World Cup nuggets: wardrobe malfunctions, dog catchers and borrowed golden boots

Uruguay 1930: Castro the carpenter

Héctor Castro is the only one-armed player to score in the World Cup finals having suffered a carpentry accident aged 13. Castro scored in Uruguay’s group opener with Peru and again in their final win over Argentina.

Italy 1934: Keeping the faith

In the final between the hosts and Czechoslovakia, both teams were captained by their goalkeepers, Giampiero Combi and Frantisek Planicka, the only time this has happened.

France 1938: Blushes saved

Giuseppe Meazza tucked away Italy’s penalty in the 2-1 semi-final win over Brazil despite his shorts falling down as he approached the ball. Meazza nonchalantly dispatched the kick while gripping his errant shorts to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

Brazil 1950: Colour change

A double group stage tournament without any knockout game, though it so happened the final game decided it. To wipe away the horror of defeat by Uruguay in that match, Brazil abandoned its traditional white strip and adopted the yellow and green.

Switzerland 1954: Agricultural football

In the first televised World Cup, coverage was controlled by Eurovision. In the UK, only the second half of matches were shown live, while one of the semi-finals was deemed surplus to requirements with an Agricultural Parade live from Copenhagen considered more relevant to a European audience.

Sweden 1958: Just desserts

Just Fontaine knocked in his record 13 goals using boots borrowed from squad player Stéphane Bruey after his own were damaged. The Golden Boot had yet to be introduced so he was presented with an air rifle to celebrate his sharpshooting.

Chile 1962: Dog days

Jimmy Greaves is known as Garrincha’s dog catcher in Brazil, having caught and cuddled a stray pitch invader in England’s defeat by Brazil. Garrincha adopted the animal and took it home. Greavsie’s reward was a 3-1 defeat and the dog peeing down the front of his jersey.

England 1966: Continental drift

African countries boycotted the tournament in protest at being offered only a single qualification place for Africa and Asia combined. Europe was granted 10 of the 16 places.

Mexico 1970: Made for TV

Official balls of the FIFA World Cup --since 1970-- are displayed before the launch of Brazuca --the official ball for the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup-- in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 3, 2013. AFP PHOTO / YASUYOSHI CHIBA (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Adidas provided the official match balls for the first time and the classic Telstar, with its black pentagons and white hexagons, was designed to be more visible on black and white televisions.

West Germany 1974: Free protest

Against Brazil, Zaire’s Mwepu Ilunga secured a place in World Cup folklore by racing from a defensive wall to boot the dead ball downfield. He later claimed it was a deliberate protest over the non-payment of bonuses.

Argentina 1978: Dark shadow

Black bands encircled the base of every goalpost, a symbol of protest and subtle memorial for the thousands of ‘disappeared’, those people taken away by the country’s military junta.

Spain 1982: Clockwatching

The ‘Disgrace of Dijon’ — Austria’s 1-0 defeat by Germany which was a carve-up to shaft Algeria — ensured the final pair of group matches would be played at the same time in future tournaments.

Mexico 1986: Early bath

Uruguay’s José Batista set a formidable record for the fastest World Cup sending-off with a scything first-minute reducer on Gordon Strachan. Over the next 89 minutes, Alex Ferguson’s Scots couldn’t capitalise and the 0-0 draw put them out.

Italy 1990: Shutting up shop

With an average of 2.2 goals per game this was the lowest-scoring World Cup. Fifa reacted to the sterile tournament by banning goalkeepers from picking up backpasses.

USA 1994: Spot of bother

Diana Ross famously missed her penalty in the opening ceremony, but all 15 penalties taken during regular time in the tournament were converted - the only time there has been a 100% success rate. Alas for Roberto Baggio, his 100% penalty record for Italy ended in the final shootout.

France 1998: Golden days

French’s Laurent Blanc scored the first-ever World Cup golden goal in the 113th minute against Paraguay. The rule, which had the undesired effect of making extra-time even more cagey, was abandoned after 2002.

Japan & South Korea 2002: Sacked for scoring

Ahn Jung-Hwan’s golden goal ended Italy’s tournament and the South Korean’s time at Italian club Perugia, whose president announced that he was terminating his loan deal as he was no longer welcome at the club.

Germany 2006: Red mist

The total of 28 red cards is the highest of any World Cup so it was somewhat fitting that Zinedine Zidane’s last act as an international footballer was the final headbutt on Marco Materazzi.

South Africa 2010: Animal instincts

Paul the octopus set a new trend of soothsaying creatures with a 100% record predicting results, including Spain’s final win. Sadly Paul did not have long to enjoy his new fame as he died a few months after the final.

Brazil 2014: Short reign in Spain

Spain’s title defence was the worst ever, a 5-1 loss to the Netherlands and 2-0 to Chile making it the first time champions have lost their opening two games of the next tournament. They join Germany in 2019, Italy in 2010 and France in 2002 as champions who didn’t progress past the first round.

Russia 2018: Yellow peril

