Kenny set to turn again to Browne's goal threat

Malta doesn’t come near to France for calibre but the Mediterranean minnow marks the penultimate signpost for Stephen Kenny’s plot to overthrow the world champions.

Ireland will have one final friendly in the lead-up to the visit of the French to Aviva Stadium on March 27 and there are issues to be resolved and places to claim based on Thursday’s meek home defeat to Norway.

Kenny has no injury concerns since that 2-1 loss, facilitating a tweaked approach rather than radical surgery for the tenth and final international of 2022.

Caoimhín Kelleher could come in for Gavin Bazunu in goal, with Séamus Coleman a certainty to start in defence, likely in place of Dara O’Shea.

Jayson Molumby could make way for Jeff Hendrick in a straight midfield swap but otherwise it will be similar to three days ago.

Alan Browne is in line to retain his spot, with Kenny singing the Corkman’s praises.

His equaliser against the Vikings was his third goal of the year, a trait his manager wants to maximise.

“Alan Browne is probably someone who is underrated in terms of self-sacrifice,” said Kenny.

“He has missed only three windows for me. One was as a close contact, then from having Covid and finally due to a hip procedure.

“He’s only had eight starts but has scored four times – those against Scotland, Belgium, Norway and Serbia. That’s a very good ratio.”

Malta, though ranked 189 in the world, have beaten Israel and drawn with Greece in their last two games.

Extracting a result from Ireland on home turf would have a drastic impact for both teams in diverging ways.

Gilbert Agius has been promoted from the U21 post on an interim basis after Devis Mangia quit after being suspended by the Maltese FA following allegations of misconduct.

“We're expecting a hard match,” he said, lamenting the loss through injury of captain Steve Borg, Jean Borg and Joseph Mbong.

“We know Ireland and, in my opinion, they deserve to be at the World Cup.

“They have a good enough team to be there, so we know that it's going to be another game of sacrifice, hard work and discipline.

“We will go into the game positive but obviously we are realistic. We'll try to play to our strengths and limit the opponents.”