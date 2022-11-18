Exiled FAI critic Caroline Rhatigan in frame to join FAI board

Rhatigan, formerly of Kilkenny City and now Longford Town, has been canvassing for votes ahead of the ballot, to be held virtually, on Tuesday.
2008: Caroline Rhatigan (Centre) Pic: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 16:01
John Fallon

Former FAI critic Caroline Rhatigan is firmly in contention to join the FAI board, succeeding Dick Shakespeare as the national league’s director at the top table.

UCD stalwart Shakespeare confirmed he would not be looking to extend his three-year stint on 12-person board at the upcoming reconvened AGM on December 15, creating immediate interest elsewhere in the vacancy.

The FAI face suspension of government funding unless they meet their 40% gender quota by the end of 2023, effectively increasing their proportion of women from two to five.

Shakespeare’s resignation presents the first opportunity of redressing the balance, a plea he made in his parting statement to members.

Rhatigan, formerly of Kilkenny City and now Longford Town, has been canvassing for votes ahead of the ballot, to be held virtually, on Tuesday.

That will be decided by members of the Professional Football Chamber, one of three sections within the FAI’s 144-strong General Assembly Body.

It is primarily comprised of League of Ireland clubs, male and female, along with the Players FAI (PFAI), Supporters Partnership and two representatives from the national underage leagues, totalling 39 votes.

Premier Division clubs have two votes, as does a First Division club if they have a team in the women’s national league.

It remains to be seen what competition Ms Rhatigan faces when the deadline closes today but she would be traditionally well regarded across Irish football for being vociferous during an era of indifference.

The experienced legal official ended a long stint of service with the FAI in late 2010 after losing an election challenge against Eamon Naughton for the post of national league chairperson.

Blaming then chief executive John Delaney on her 15-7 defeat, she claimed clubs rang her on the morning of the vote to apologise for switching sides.

Naughton, whose triumph elevated him onto the FAI board until the corporate governance crisis in 2019 led to a clearout, denied any “meddling”.

