Maltese minnows next up, Ireland 90 minutes from another crisis 

33 years apart, could the archipelago of Malta, where Jack Charlton broke new ground as Ireland boss by ending the World Cup drought, mark the breaking-up point for the latest, Stephen Kenny?

Scrutiny is the guaranteed constant when holding the biggest job in Irish sport but such has been the incumbent’s dismal record that his 30th match at the helm, against a Mediterranean minnow, constitutes 90 minutes from another crisis.

Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Norway, and more so the lacklustre nature of it, has justifiably raised questions about the direction of the team under this management. Eerie silence from the 41,120 fans at full-time suggested apathy over anger is the domineering emotion.

This time last year, a late blitz of seven points from their final three games, albeit through wins over Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, salvaged third place in a World Cup campaign that Ireland were bystanders in from losing their opening pair of qualifiers.

A contract extension was duly granted, not without reservations nor escape clauses to hit the ejector seat.

It made allowances for eventualities such as this; another underwhelming campaign where grandiose proclamations about topping the Nations League were followed by underachievement.

Losing a tight game to Scotland and scraping past abject Armenia at home descended September into another window of woe.

Third place for the third-seeded nation for the third time of his tenure meant the same pot for next year’s Euros draw. France and Netherlands were the calibre of nations it risked being grouped against.

This final double-header of the year was supposed to validate Kenny’s claims about holding no fear for what 2023 brings.

So far, not so good.

Norway, another team sunken amid the squeezed middle, were the slicker and more cohesive in their 2-1 win on Thursday. And they did so without a slew of regulars, notably Erling Haaland.

Kenny wasn’t entertaining the notion that the set-piece concessions are attributable to being short an assistant.

That was Anthony Barry’s forte behind the scenes until he quit for Belgium and the goal scored from a corner by his new employers weeks later in March was followed by this pair, sculpted by Martin Odegaard deliveries, on Thursday.

“I’m responsible for every area,” Kenny emphasised.

Where he seemed more amenable to debate was on the status of Shane Duffy.

His axing for the previous games, in which another uncleared corner led to the Scots’ winner from the spot, was contentious.

While nothing more generic than personal reasons were cited for his no-show to this gathering, Kenny acknowledged the deficiencies caused by his absence. He didn’t hide either a plea to resolve his blockage at club level.

“It’s a valid point and true that Shane’s attribute is defending the box brilliantly,” he noted.

“He needs to get matches, wherever that is, be it where he is on loan at Fulham, back at Brighton, or somewhere else.”

Flak from former Ireland internationals towards Kenny, such as the latest call by Ian Harte for him to be sacked, has been consistent but the critique gains credibility when those outside of the goldfish bowl add their voice.

Didi Hamann branded the first-half performance as “pathetic”, the German deriding Kenny’s take that urgency form part of their display. “He must have been watching a different game,” deadpanned the German.

He’s no ordinary RTÉ analyst either, exalted as a World Cup participant and Champions League medal holder, and is far removed from the coterie of pundits the manager contends hold an “agenda” against him.

Backing up such spurious theories with results would be a start and even he confesses the value of Sunday’s finale in Malta is limited.

Slim pickings, like visiting a side ranked 168 in the world, are inevitable when the real action this weekend is centred further east at the World Cup.

“I get that,” he admits about what would ordinarily be deemed a mismatch. “There are not a lot of available matches. You’d rather take games than not and that’s the way I view it.

“Some have not played that much so it’s important they get games under their belts. There are benefits there.”

Kenny reported no cry-offs before the flight on Friday. Just as well, for he may need the best of his talent to avoid his plight becoming irretrievable.