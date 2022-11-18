James Maddison trains away from squad again as England continue Iran build-up

The Three Lions kick-off Group B against Iran on Monday, before facing the United States and neighbours Wales.
James Maddison trains away from squad again as England continue Iran build-up
England’s James Maddison has been battling a knee problem (Nick Potts/PA)
Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 10:49
Simon Peach

James Maddison was again the only player to train away from the main group as England continued to gear up for their World Cup opener.

The Three Lions kick-off Group B against Iran on Monday, before facing the United States and neighbours Wales.

Maddison hopes to be fit for the start of the tournament after a positive scan on the knee complaint which saw him substituted in the first half of Leicester’s win at West Ham last weekend.

The midfielder came out for the pre-session huddle on Friday but worked away from the main group for the second straight day due to what the Football Association called load management.

James Maddison hopes to fit for England’s World Cup opener (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s OK,” Maddison said on Wednesday. “We had a scan the day before we met up.

“It was a positive scan. It wasn’t any major problems. I have to do a bit of work to get up to speed with the physios here but it should be no concern.”

Asked if the issue will impact his tournament, Maddison said: “I hope not, no.

“We’ve got to tick a few boxes with the physio team, there might be a bit of separate work, extra work to make sure it’s right and not a problem because I want to be fully, 100 per cent if called upon. I’m hopeful I will be fine.”

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips were among the 25 training at England’s Al Wakrah Sports Complex base as they build fitness after injury.

More in this section

Beer could be banned from all eight World Cup stadiums in potential U-turn Beer could be banned from all eight World Cup stadiums in potential U-turn
England v Germany - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 3 - Wembley Stadium Football rumours: Liverpool in the hunt for Jude Bellingham
Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Old Trafford Cristiano Ronaldo ‘felt provoked’ by Erik ten Hag before sub snub against Spurs
EnglandtrainingPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
Former Arsenal midfielder Edu has played a key role in the club’s success in his role as technical director (nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal promote Edu Gaspar to become club’s first sporting director

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.24 s