Football rumours: Liverpool in the hunt for Jude Bellingham

Former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey has said his old club are “in the hunt” for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, the Daily Mirror reports. The 19-year-old has been fielding interest from “just about every major club on the continent”, the paper says, with the Reds the rumoured front-runners in the charge for his signature for “quite some time”.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool and Juventus are keeping track of the growing uncertainty around Mason Mount’s future with Chelsea after a new deal was put on hold until after the World Cup. The 23-year-old midfielder’s contract expires in just over 18 months and his situation has reportedly prompted clubs to check whether he could be lured away from Stamford Bridge.