Game was even, insists Kenny, but laments 'terrible goal'

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny refused to accept there was a lack of urgency in the first half of Thursday night's 2-1 home defeat to Norway.

“I don’t accept that” said the Dubliner after the final whistle of the last home game of 2022.

“I’m not going to discuss our half-time team talk," he continued. "The difference was there between the first half and second half. We created space in the wide areas against their very narrow back four; middle three and front three. They are very difficult to play through.”

“They limited space. We exploited that more in the second half than we didn’t in the first half. The players didn’t feel sorry for themselves and kept going. It was just very disappointing. It was a terrible goal. We’re not happy about that.”

Kenny went on to comment: “I think it was pretty even overall. The way Norway play, they are difficult to play through – they block up the middle of the pitch. They’ve a very good pressing system. There were spaces on the outside but we didn’t maximise that in the first half. We couldn’t get down their sides – the way we did in the second half.

“We didn’t create chances in the first half. That was disappointing. In the second half, we created three or four really good chances before we scored. So, we really got penetration from Matt Doherty and Callum O’Dowda. That was the big difference for us. We had a lot of quality crosses and several chances. Alan Browne came up with a great goal. But we absolutely shot ourselves in the foot with the goal we conceded. It was really poor.”

The Irish boss experimented with Michael Obafemi or Callum Robinson up top. But both failed to trouble the away defence.

“Norway are a good team. We had a lot of possession, but we couldn’t penetrate them. We needed our front two (of Robinson and Obafemi) to stretch them more than they did. It’s the first time they played together to be fair to them. In the second half, our movement was much better. Callum got into the inside left channel and caused a lot of problems. We didn’t create chances in the first half but neither did they. It was a tactical battle.

"We were much better in the second half in that we switched the play quicker; we were able to overload in wide areas with Doherty and O’Dowda as the game opened up.

“But to concede the goal, we undid all the good work we did to get back into the game. It was one moment not being able to defend a wide free-kick.”

Looking ahead to Malta, Kenny stressed the importance of finishing the year on a hight.

“We have to dust ourselves down, that’s the nature of it, and get ourselves ready for Sunday. It’s another international game. They are all important.”

Meanwhile, goal-scorer and Irish man of the match Alan Browne accepted that the team must do better.

“The first half we were a bit flat," said the Corkman. "There was no real zip to our game. We played it round the back at times but did not really break their press. It is difficult against a team that sits back. They were compact. We tried to get around the sides of them. But they nullified us really well.

“In the second half, we came out and were the stronger of the two teams. It's obviously disappointing to lose a game. I think it just fell to (Omoijuanfo) in the box which was unfortunate. From our point of view, to concede from two set-pieces was really poor.”

The Preston playmaker remarked that the aim is to finish 2022 on a high away to Malta on Sunday.

“We wanted to get the win (against Norway) and also put on a performance. But it was not to be. So, we have got to look at what we can improve on for the next game. And hopefully, we will be much improved.”