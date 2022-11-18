Norway catch off-form Ireland napping

Two concessions from set-pieces — an anathema to Stephen Kenny’s creed — inflicted a fourth defeat in seven matches on the Ireland manager.

Goals by Norway’s Leo Ostigard and Ohi Omoijuanfo either side of Alan Browne’s equaliser just past the hour at least provided giblets of excitement for the majority of the 41,120 fans, many of whom purchased tickets on the presumption Erling Haaland was the star attraction.

Entertainment may not count for much when Ireland are struggling to avoid defeat against mid-ranking nations like the Vikings with the freight-train of France and Netherlands lurking ahead in the Euro qualifiers next year.

There will be little to be gleaned or rescued from strolling past Malta, ranked 168 in the world, on Sunday in the Mediterranean sun.

If this window is the final opportunity for players to stake a claim for the Euro qualifiers kicking off on March 27 against the French, Callum O’Dowda was first to put his hand up.

Originally cast as a flying right-flanker when first emerging from the U21s to the senior ranks under Martin O’Neill, he ended up in the opposite role as a left wing-back.

Robbie Brady must have felt hard done by to be overlooked, given he saved Kenny’s blushes with a late winner against Armenia last time out but it wasn’t before time that O’Dowda snapped his two-year appearance famine for Ireland.

Kenny’s line-up was otherwise to be expected, as was the Norwegians from when they rocked up in Dublin on Monday without several regulars.

No surprise then an air of predictability dominated the early skirmishes; Ireland forced more often than desired to retreat in possession through goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Some nifty triangles were sculpted in and around the box, bolstering the completed passes statistics, yet it was the wrong box for traction.

Ireland were far too pedestrian to be effective and the new forward partnership of Michael Obafemi and Callum Robinson struggled to cohere.

Robinson succeeded in firing an early warning sign by slicing a third minute effort over from the edge of the box but it proved an isolated threat during a half of frustration for the hosts.

Defender John Egan had scored in both of the September games from corner kicks but hopes for a trio were hampered by shoddy deliveries. Uncharacteristically, Josh Cullen was the most culpable, his wayward crosses sometimes failing to reach the penalty area where Egan was positioned in waiting.

It was substandard fare, even leaving both managers motionless while they stood in symmetry two yards apart, arms-folded.

Martin Odegaard carries the tools to warm any cold night, though, and midway through the half, he caught Ireland asleep from a short corner.

Spotting Patrick Berg dashing into the box, the cross was sublime but the volley wasn’t, sailing over the bar.

A minute later and Bazunu’s underhit pass down the centre the invited trouble, culminating in Jorgen Strand Larsen charging clear. Haaland’s former strike partner at youth level yearned for a first senior goal on his fourth goal but was a yard from delivering with a rising shot that had the goalkeeper beaten.

Bazunu had retained his place despite Caoimhín Kelleher returning from injury but the incumbent endured an uncomfortable first half, unusually slack in his distribution and allowing a free from Odegaard bounce and hit him flush in the face.

He was also fortunate that Southampton teammate Mohamed Elyounoussi didn’t breach him, first losing his footing when primed to unleash and then as Nathan Collins blocked his goalbound shot.

That deflection, four minutes before the interval, couldn’t save the custodian.

Odegaard’s corner was caressed to perfection, emulated in quality the header into Bazunu’s goal by Leo Ostigard.

Not so pretty was Ireland’s defending, as Egan allowed the Napoli centre-back to dash across him and connect.

You’d have to wonder if a rearguard marshalled by Shane Duffy would be exposed so easily, as in his absence Scotland also profited from a corner that resulted in the winning goal from the spot.

It couldn’t get worse for Ireland as an attacking force after the resumption, with Robinson’s free-kick which deflected wide a belated signal of spark.

Egan, up from the back, wasn’t expecting Robinson’s cross to reach him, poking the ball wide from close range.

Zest and pace were finally evident, almost forcing an own-goal from Morten Thorsby who steered a cross inches wide of his post.

Browne twice came close. Orjan Nyland, a bystander in the opening 45, raced from his line to block a volley and kept cool to deny the midfielder’s header moments later.

Ola Solbakken was also thwarted on two occasions in quick succession as Bazunu first batted away and then advanced to smother the danger at the winger’s feet.

That apart, traffic was all flowing one direction and Browne got his rewards on 69.

He steadied himself 25 yards out to drill a daisy-cutter inside the former Aston Villa stopper’s near post.

It was fifth international goal, third of the year, and ought to cement his place for the competitive crunchers in the new year.

But Ireland were undone again from a deadball with five minutes left.

They failed to clear Odegaard’s lofted free, the ball rolling off the back of Collins into the path of Omoijuanfo to volley beneath Bazunu.

IRELAND (3-5-2): G Bazunu; D O’Shea, N Collins, J Egan; M Doherty, J Molumby (J Hendrick 83), J Cullen, A Browne (E Ferguson 89), C O’Dowda (R Brady 75); C Robinson, M Obafemi (C Ogbene 75).

NORWAY (4-5-1): O Nyland; M Holmgren-Pedersen (J Ryerson 65), S Strandberg, L Ostigard, FA Bjorken (B Meling 65); O Solbakken (K Zachariassen 63), M Odegaard, P Berg (S Gregersen 90+3), M Thorsby (O Brynhildsen 74), M Elyounoussi; J Strand-Larsen (O Omoijuanfo 74).

Referee: Allard Lindhout (NED)

Attendance: 41,120