Are Cork City set to usher in a new era?

Cork City’s coffers will be boosted by a minimum €500,000 should FORAS members rubberstamp the proposed sale of the newly-promoted club to businessman Dermot Usher on December 4.

The decision of Grovemoor Limited, owned by the late Trevor Hemmings, not to activate their call-option sale created avenues for alternative investors.

Club Chairman Declan Carey recently admitted the prospects of City challenging for European qualification on their top-flight return would hinge on external finances supplementing strong gate receipts and other domestically generated revenue.

That target, based on competing at the right end of the table, is referenced in the manifesto released by the prospective new chief.

Kildare-based Usher has had a long association with Irish football through SONAS Bathrooms and has over recent years been exploring various projects.

SONAS has sponsored Bray Wanderers but he was also in talks with Waterford, Shelbourne and Dundalk over stakes or takeovers. A provisional plan to re-establish a senior national league club in Kildare was also underway without reaching a fruitful outcome.

News that Grovemoor were willing to surrender their call option in return for the €150,000 they originally paid for the entitlement convinced Usher to go all in on what Carey considers the biggest club in the country in terms of support and social media reach.

The Rebels are back in the Premier Division for 2023 after Colin Healy led them to promotion at the second time of asking since their relegation in 2020.

Appointing a full-time Director of Football is just one of the commitments made in Usher’s vision for City. They have also agreed to outlaw any forms of betting sponsorship.

Still, the change from a fans-owned club to a version held by a single individual hinges on approval of the shareholders of the Friends of the Rebel Army Society (FORAS) at a special general meeting.

The supporters group have controlled the club since 2010 and, while they won’t anymore if the sale goes through, Usher has agreed to leave a sum of money to enable the Trust continue operating in its initial capacity as the club’s guardian. They will get to grill the newcomer prior to the ballot.

"I have been passionate about sport all my life and I'm an avid fan of the League of Ireland,” said Usher, whose family-owned business was bought for an estimated €80m last year.

“Since I sold my business in 2021, I have been looking to contribute more to football in this country.

“Having spoken to the (Cork) board and others around the league, Cork City FC is such an exciting opportunity for everyone involved.

“FORAS under fan ownership have done the club proud over the past 12 years. I just hope they will now give me the chance to bring the club to the next level.

“I will always aim to over-deliver and will look to grow every area of the club including the Academy, women's teams and working with the community.

“I understand how difficult times have been under different owners in the past, but I promise I will do everything possible to make your football club successful and competing at the right end of the League of Ireland.

“I have committed the financial support to make this happen. This club deserves to be competing for trophies and that is exactly what I want to achieve. I look forward to meeting everyone and discussing my plans over the coming weeks."

City’s board said they will exclusively be engaging with Dermot Usher and will not be considering any additional approaches from other third parties.

They will be unanimously supporting a vote in favour of a sale, in what they believe could be an exciting next chapter in the history of Cork City.

Conor Hallahan, senior accountant and club treasurer, laid out the importance of the cash injection, recognising the tough economic climate.

It will also provide the means for transforming the fortunes within a competitive Premier Division now packed with wealthy investors from stagnation to soaring phase.

"Anyone who has attended our AGMs in recent years will know the attention to detail this board has paid to the club's finances and we have been pretty rigorous in making tough decisions to improve our financial position,” he outlined.

“However, even with the changes we have made, the club is becoming more and more difficult to manage from a financial perspective. Costs have increased across the club and we expect further increases in the coming years. External investment is now required to allow the club to grow in a sustainable manner.”