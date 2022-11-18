Tournament TV guide: A first World Cup without Dunphy, baby

The World Cup brings the best out in everyone. It is no surprise that several of Eamon Dunphy’s greatest hits came on that stage, even when the Republic of Ireland were absent.

In 2018 he gave us his ‘J.R moment’ when an exploding bulb jolted the pundit out of his chair. 2014’s highlights included the infamous swearing incident and subsequent Father Jack-style apology.

There was also a highly entertaining monologue on how Argentina’s issues were exasperated by incompetent centre back, ‘Lorenzo’. The fact no such player or anyone of a remotely similar name was in Alejandro Sabella’s squad was of little concern or consequence. Showbiz, baby.

For the first time since 1978, RTÉ’s World Cup coverage will not include Dunphy. A new look crew will be charged with discussing a tournament mired in recrimination and ill-feeling while simultaneously striving to enhance our enjoyment of the sport. Competition comes from across the water where UK broadcasters BBC and ITV share the rights.

it starts on Sunday. Can you feel it? No surprise. Generating enthusiasm will be their first port of call.

RTÉ

The national broadcaster will show all 64 games live across RTÉ2, RTÉ Player, and RTÉ News Channel. For the simultaneous matches in the last round of the group, both games will be live - one on RTÉ2 and one on the RTÉ News Channel.

Coverage will be presented by Joanne Cantwell, Clare MacNamara and Peter Collins. Pundits include Shay Given and Damien Duff, who both played at the 2002 World Cup, as well as the likes of Liam Brady, Richie Sadlier, Didi Hamann and Kevin Doyle.

Match commentary will be fronted by the typically excellent Darragh Maloney and George Hamilton with Des Curran, Adrian Eames and John Kenny also to feature. Co-commentary will include Ronnie Whelan, Ray Houghton, Stephen Kelly, Kenny Cunningham and Áine O’Gorman. RTÉ Soccer Correspondent Tony O’Donoghue will report from Qatar during the tournament.

It kicks off at 4pm Sunday as hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in the opening fixture.

BBC

The BBC will air 33 live matches. Gary Lineker is set to be front and centre, presenting for all of England’s games and the final. Other presenters include Alex Scott, Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates.

The pundit list is lengthy and decorated: Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards, Jurgen Klinsmann, Laura Georges, Pablo Zabaleta, Jermaine Jenas, Alex Scott, Danny Gabbidon, Ian Rush, Ashley Williams, Vincent Kompany, Didier Drogba, Mark Schwarzer and Gilberto Silva.

Their confirmed commentary team features Guy Mowbray, Steve Wilson, Jonathan Pearce, Steve Bower, Robyn Cowen, Simon Davies, Conor McNamara, John Murray, Mark Scott and Vicki Sparks.

Former Republic of Ireland international Clinton Morrison will provide co-commentary as well as Maz Farookhi, Martin Keown, Clinton Morrison, Danny Murphy, Robbie Savage, Peter Schmeichel and Stephen Warnock.

ITV

ITV will show 32 live matches with their main presenters Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal. An All-star punditry cast includes Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Joe Cole, Eniola Aluko, Nigel De Jong, Nadia Nadim and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Commentary will come from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Seb Hutchinson, Joe Speight and Tom Gayle supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, John Hartson and Andros Townsend.

Interestingly, their coverage will be complemented by referee analyst Peter Walton to break down and explain all of the key on-field decisions.

We’ll miss Dunphy over the next few weeks. He was box office. Any rivals? Well, here is Roy Keane when asked what he is looking forward to most.

“The amount of games. Obviously, I’m a football fan and managed to play in a World Cup in 1994. It’s always exciting - who's going to turn up, who's not going to turn up.”

The golden rule, never boring.