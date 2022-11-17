I’m over the moon – Curtis Jones buzzing after signing new Liverpool deal

The deal supersedes a previous contract signed in July 2020, reflecting his ongoing development and increasing importance to the squad.
I’m over the moon – Curtis Jones buzzing after signing new Liverpool deal
Curtis Jones has signed a new Liverpool contract (Adam Davy/PA)
Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 16:35
Andy Hampson

Liverpool have announced midfielder Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term contract.

The 21-year-old academy graduate has made 81 appearances since making his debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side in January 2019.

The club have not stated the length of the contract but the PA news agency understands the player is now committed to Anfield until 2027.

The deal supersedes a previous contract signed in July 2020, reflecting his ongoing development and increasing importance to the squad.

Jones, who joined Liverpool when he was six, told the club’s website: “First of all, I want to thank the coaching staff for having the belief in me as always, for giving me the chance.

“And of course for me, I’m over the moon, I’m buzzing. It was an easy thing (to decide to renew).

“It’s my boyhood club, I’m a Scouser. I’ve supported the club for the whole of my life. I’m buzzing and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Jones, who is also an England Under-21 international, has been part of a Liverpool squad which has won the Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield.

More in this section

England Training Session and Press Conference - Al Wakrah Sports Club Stadium - Thursday November 17th Declan Rice says Gareth Southgate’s pre-World Cup team talk gave him goosebumps
Gary Neville sees no way back for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United Gary Neville sees no way back for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United
Billy Dennehy: Fully amateur Kerry FC not fearful of competititon with GAA Billy Dennehy: Fully amateur Kerry FC not fearful of competititon with GAA
LiverpoolPlace: UK
<p>TIME UP? Chelsea's Mason Mount. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.</p>

Liverpool and Juventus tracking Mason Mount with Chelsea talks on hold

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.293 s