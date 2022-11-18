The magnificent seven: Rising stars to watch at the World Cup

RODRYGO (Brazil)

Brazil’s only clear weakness is at full-back but in front of them they possess the most fearsome array of talent in the tournament. Real Madrid clubmate Vinicius Jr could easily have filled this slot, so too Manchester United’s Antony, but Rodrygo is the most intriguing of Brazil’s young wingers. Partly because he has fewer caps, partly because he has plenty of fire to match his skills - as seen by a recent scathing attack on La Liga referees in which he said officials were “allowing attacks” on him and Vinicius.

JOSKO GVARDIOL (Croatia)

Croatia’s squad is packed with hardened campaigners who have been around the block a few times, meaning the 20-year-old centre back stands out even more. He spent much of last summer being linked with a Premier League move. It did not materialise but a switch from RB Leipzig in the near future seems inevitable and Tottenham are among those watching him closely. Capable of playing at left back as well as in the heart of defence, a broken nose sustained last week is not expected to keep him out of action.

JUDE BELLINGHAM (England)

While Liverpool would love to sign him next summer, a bidding war is expected to commence and, like many of the young players at this tournament, his performances over the next couple of weeks could drive the fee higher still. Bellingham has already been dazzling at Borussia Dortmund for a couple of years and has been such a mature presence at 19 years old that he has worn the captain’s armband. But this is an even bigger stage and with Jordan Henderson entering the twilight of his career and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips way off full fitness after an injury lay off, Bellingham should partner Declan Rice in the England midfield. If he is allowed to get forward, particularly in a group that looks comfortable on paper, expect fireworks.

EDOUARDO CAMAVINGA (France)

One of two young Real Madrid midfielders in Didier Deschamps’ squad alongside Aurelien Tchouameni, the 20-year-old may have a far bigger role than anticipated a few months back because of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba being absent through injury. As a result of that pair being ruled out, the reigning champions look light in midfield but Camavinga may well take another leap towards superstardom after clear signs that he is beginning to settle in at Real after a not entirely convincing debut campaign following his move from Rennes.

JAMAL MUSIALA (Germany)

If the sales pitch had gone a little more convincingly, the Bayern Munich midfielder could have been lining up for England at this World Cup. Instead the 19-year-old affectionately known by team-mates as “Bambi”, owing to his youthfulness, will be part of a Germany team that will be looking to overcome the relative horror of failing to make it out of the group stages in 2018. Musiala can play on either flank or centrally and despite being slim in stature, the former Chelsea player possesses an uncommon level of grace. He already has 22 goals or assists this season.

PEDRI GONZÁLEZ (Spain)

Like his childhood idol Andrés Iniesta, Pedri is becoming a fixture in midfield for both Barcelona and Spain. While he does score goals occasionally, it’s Pedri’s passing and footwork with the ball that set him apart — just like Iniesta. “I always loved Iniesta and his way of playing soccer, because of how he was both on and off the field,” Pedri says. “He has been my reference and I have tried to model myself on him.” A member of Spain’s team that lost last year’s Olympic final to Brazil, Pedri will attempt to help his squad go one step further in Qatar.

NEXT GEN: Pablo Paez Gavira 'Gavi' of FC Barcelona duels for the ball with Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad. Picture: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

GAVI (Spain)

Pedri was the breakout star of Euro 2020 but this could well be the stage to shine for his Barcelona clubmate and countryman, who at 18 also happens to be the youngest player ever to be called up to a World Cup by Spain. Both players have won the coveted Golden Boy award in consecutive years and, although head coach Luis Enrique has boldly left out some experienced figures in favour of a youthful squad that some believe looks towards the next World Cup, their combination at this tournament in front of Sergio Busquets (who at 34 is almost age as the other two combined) could well point to another era of dominance for the 2010 winners. Gavi has said he is learning so much from Pedri - the biggest lesson may be to avoid the burnout experienced by his friend.

BREAKOUT: AC Milan's Rafael Leao.

ALSO WORTH WATCHING...

A slightly older players who appear ready for breakout performances include Alphonso Davies of Canada, Rafael Leão of Portugal, Boulaye Dia of Senegal, Kim Min-jae of South Korea and Mohammed Kudus of Ghana.

Born in a Ghana refugee camp to Liberian parents, Davies, who turns 22 on Nov. 2, is a regular at left back or on the wing for Bayern Munich. He made a big impact in helping Canada qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

The 23-year-old Leão was instrumental in helping AC Milan win the Serie A title last season and has been even better in the Italian league this campaign. With Rafa Silva having recently announced his retirement from Portugal’s national team, Leão will likely be Cristiano Ronaldo’s preferred strike partner in Qatar.

Among the early high scorers in Serie A with Salernitana this season (on loan from Villarreal), Dia worked as an electrician before his soccer career took off. He scored against Liverpool in the semifinals of last season’s Champions League.

Napoli fans protested when defensive stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly was sold to Chelsea and the lesser-known Kim was brought in as a replacement at center back. But Kim has been a big part of Napoli’s sensational start to the Italian league and was named Serie A player of the month for September.

An attacking midfielder, the 22-year-old Kudus had scored nine goals in 16 appearances for Ajax in all competitions by the end of October.